Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies at 47 After Years in Coma

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the first child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, passed away following a prolonged coma and a series of serious medical complications, ending a life marked by legal, diplomatic and humanitarian service.

Thailand 's royal family was plunged into mourning on Friday when the palace announced the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The princess, affectionately known as Princess Pa, passed away at the age of 47 after a prolonged battle with multiple severe health complications that followed a four‑year coma. She first fell into an unconscious state in December 2022 while traveling in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, when a sudden cardiac episode caused her to lose consciousness. Emergency personnel air‑lifted her by helicopter to Bangkok, where she was admitted to a specialized medical facility.

During her comatose period the princess suffered a cascade of life‑threatening conditions, including an intra‑abdominal infection, severe colitis, persistent hypotension, cardiac arrhythmias and systemic blood‑clotting disorders. The palace statement confirmed that her condition deteriorated further on Thursday evening, leading to her death.

Born on 7 December 1978 to then‑Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali, Princess Bajrakitiyabha grew up in the spotlight of the Thai monarchy but also forged a distinct public profile through education, legal work and diplomatic service. She earned a law degree, a master's and a doctorate from Cornell University, laying the foundation for a career in the Thai legal system.

From 2006 to 2011 she served as an attorney in the Office of the Attorney‑General, where she gained experience in both domestic and international law. Her diplomatic credentials were further enhanced when she was appointed Thailand's ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia between 2012 and 2014. Returning to Bangkok, she resumed her work in the attorney‑general's office and continued to influence policy, particularly concerning women's rights.

Beyond her official duties, Princess Pa became a vocal advocate for female prisoners, founding a charitable organization dedicated to improving the conditions and legal protections of women incarcerated in Thailand, especially those who were pregnant. Her commitment to the rule of law earned her a United Nations appointment in 2017 as a goodwill ambassador for the rule of law in Southeast Asia, a role that amplified her influence across the region.

In 2021 she transferred to the Royal Thai Army, receiving the rank of general and serving as chief of staff for the Royal Security Command, making her one of the few female generals in the nation's modern history. As one of the three children of King Vajiralongkorn who retain formal royal titles, she was also constitutionally eligible to ascend the throne.

The nation now reflects on her contributions to public service, humanitarian advocacy, and the modernisation of Thailand's legal and security institutions





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