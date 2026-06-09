Texas Teen Convicted of Murder in Stabbing of Rival Track Athlete During Competition

A Texas teenager was found guilty of murder Tuesday for fatally stabbing a 17-year-old track athlete from a rival high school during a track meet. The jury rejected self-defense claims and the defendant faces up to life in prison.

MCKINNEY, Texas - A Texas teenager who fatally stabbed a 17-year-old track athlete from a rival team during a competition was convicted of murder Tuesday in a trial that drew attention far beyond the booming Dallas suburb where the two students attended different high schools.

A jury rejected Karmelo Anthony's claims of self-defense during a confrontation with Austin Metcalf in stadium bleachers last year. Most people who testified were students who described a heated exchange over Anthony's refusal on a rainy spring day to leave a tent that belonged to Metcalf's team. Anthony, now 19, did not testify at trial and faces up to life in prison after a sentencing hearing in which his mother was the only witness.

His lawyer had an arm around him when the guilty verdict was announced. The case, which unfolded in Collin County, generated notoriety partly due to social media posts that framed the killing in racial terms. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white, but lawyers on both sides told jurors that race was not a factor. The jury, which deliberated for less than three hours, had the option of a lesser charge of manslaughter but chose not to.

The same jury will determine the sentence. The incident occurred in April 2025 during a track meet at a high school in Frisco, one of Texas's fastest-growing cities. Witnesses testified that Anthony sat under the Memorial High School tent that was set up in the bleachers, even though he attended a different school. Metcalf and his teammates repeatedly asked Anthony to leave, but he refused, leading to a verbal confrontation.

According to a police report, Anthony reached into his bag and said, 'Touch me and see what happens.

' Metcalf then pushed Anthony, and Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. The teens did not know each other. During closing arguments, prosecutor Bill Wirskye argued that Anthony provoked the altercation and that the stabbing was not self-defense.

'This is not self-defense, folks. It's murder plain and simple,' he said. Defense attorney Mike Howard countered that Metcalf had no right to put his hands on Anthony, and that Texas law does not require a person to wait until they are hit to defend themselves.

'In that split second of chaos, you must put yourself in his shoes,' Howard told the jury. The trial drew large crowds, with dozens of people waiting outside the courthouse in 90-degree heat. When the verdict was read, one woman cried out, 'This isn't real!

' Anthony's mother pleaded for mercy, saying he was very sorry. The case has sparked debates about self-defense laws and school safety, but the focus remains on the loss of a promising young athlete and the uncertain future of a teenager now convicted of murder. The track meet was a routine competition involving multiple schools, and the atmosphere turned deadly when a simple disagreement escalated.

Many students testified that Anthony was aggressive and unwilling to leave, while others said Metcalf initiated physical contact. The jury weighed the evidence carefully and ultimately decided that Anthony's use of deadly force was not justified. Experts say the case highlights the dangers of carrying weapons to school events and the fine line between self-defense and excessive force. As the sentencing phase begins, the community remains divided, with some calling for leniency and others demanding a harsh penalty.

The victim's family has asked for privacy, but they have expressed hope that the verdict brings some measure of justice. The trial also raised questions about the role of social media in amplifying tragedies and the responsibility of bystanders to intervene in conflicts. In the end, the conviction stands as a reminder that actions have consequences, and that a moment of anger can change lives forever. The Frisco community has been deeply affected by this tragedy.

Both families are known as hardworking and supportive, with Anthony's mother describing him as a good student who planned to attend college. Metcalf was remembered as a dedicated athlete and a friend to many. The school district has implemented additional security measures at sporting events, but questions remain about how to prevent such incidents.

Legal analysts note that the case turned on the interpretation of Texas's self-defense laws, which allow the use of force if a person reasonably believes it is necessary to protect themselves. However, the jury concluded that Anthony was the instigator and that his actions were not reasonable. The verdict sends a strong message about accountability, especially in a state known for its gun-friendly culture but also strict laws against carrying knives on school grounds.

The sentencing hearing will consider aggravating and mitigating factors, including Anthony's age and lack of criminal record. The judge has wide discretion in imposing a sentence, ranging from probation to life imprisonment. The case is likely to be appealed, citing alleged errors in jury instructions or evidence rulings. For now, the Metcalf family grieves, and the Anthony family prepares for a long legal battle.

The outcome will be closely watched as a precedent for similar cases involving teenagers and self-defense claims





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Texas Murder Trial High School Stabbing Track Athlete Killed Self-Defense Rejected Karmelo Anthony

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