Tesla's Full Self-Driving Safety Claims Under Scrutiny: Internal Data and Methodology Questioned

A Reuters investigation reveals that Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology struggles with basic maneuvers and the company's safety statistics are misleading, undermining claims of imminent full autonomy.

Inside a Utah office, hundreds of Tesla workers scrutinize video collected by vehicles using the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature. Known as data labelers, these employees train Tesla 's AI-powered driver-assistance software by annotating incidents of good and bad driving.

Some clips show cars hitting cats, dogs, or deer. Others capture more routine accidents. Frequently, the cars do not brake before impact. Often, they speed.

Occasionally, the workers observe near-misses of children playing in the street. The labelers escalate problems to engineers working to improve the system. But interviews with nine former labelers and a former Tesla self-driving engineer reveal that the technology continued to struggle in recent months with basic maneuvers such as avoiding emergency vehicles or stopping for school buses loading or unloading students.

Despite these dangerous shortcomings, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other executives have increasingly touted FSD's safety as they push the company toward public displays of fully autonomous capability. One such display is a robotaxi pilot in Austin, Texas, launched in June 2025 with some human safety monitors in the cars and others working remotely.

Inside Tesla, as these events approached, staffers worked long hours mapping routes and training the software on specific hazards to make the self-driving technology appear more capable than it really is, according to four former employees. These labor-intensive safeguards are impossible to deploy on a broad scale, the staffers said. The efforts undermine Musk's long-stated claim that Tesla's self-driving technology will soon work anywhere globally without the laborious local mapping employed by rivals





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Tesla Full Self-Driving Autonomous Vehicles Safety Misleading Claims

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