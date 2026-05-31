Tesla's FSD Safety Claims Under Fire: Flawed Methodology Exaggerates Benefits

A Reuters investigation reveals that Tesla's safety comparisons for its Full Self-Driving system are based on flawed methodology, inflating its effectiveness by ignoring factors like vehicle age and crash severity.

A recent Reuters investigation has cast serious doubt on Tesla 's claims about the safety of its Full Self-Driving ( FSD ) system. The automaker has repeatedly stated that vehicles equipped with FSD are significantly safer than human-driven cars, even going so far as to claim a tenfold improvement in safety.

However, a detailed analysis of Tesla's methodology reveals multiple flaws that inflate these numbers, raising questions about the true reliability of the technology. Staffers who trained Tesla's systems have expressed skepticism, noting that the technology is far from achieving the level of autonomy required for safe, large-scale deployment. At the core of Tesla's safety claims is a comparison between crashes involving Tesla vehicles using FSD or Autopilot and national crash data.

The company uses a metric that counts only crashes where airbags deployed, comparing this to federal data on all crashes that resulted in a tow truck being called. This is an apples-to-oranges comparison because many crashes requiring tow trucks are not severe enough to trigger airbags. When a more appropriate comparison is made-using airbag deployment data for both Tesla and other vehicles-the safety advantage shrinks from tenfold to roughly threefold.

Even this figure is suspect, according to traffic safety researchers, because Tesla does not account for factors like vehicle age. The average Tesla on the road is only 4.1 years old, compared to the national average of 12.8 years. Newer vehicles come with advanced safety features that reduce crash risk, skewing the comparison in Tesla's favor.

Furthermore, Tesla excludes crashes that occur more than five seconds after FSD is disengaged, while the U.S. government mandates a 30-second reporting window for other driver-assistance systems. This narrower window likely omits accidents where a driver takes over after the system fails. Tesla also fails to consider that drivers can choose when to engage FSD, often avoiding complex situations where the system might struggle.

In contrast, Waymo's fully autonomous robotaxis operate without a human driver and are compared to human-driven vehicles under similar conditions. Tesla's own data shows that FSD is used mostly on highways, where crashes are less frequent, further inflating its apparent safety. Despite these issues, Tesla continues to promote FSD as a revolutionary technology that could save thousands of lives.

However, many researchers argue that such claims are based on unrealistic assumptions, such as replacing every vehicle on the road with a Tesla. The investigation concludes that while FSD may offer some safety benefits, Tesla's current methodology does not support the dramatic conclusions the company presents to the public and investors





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Tesla FSD Safety Claims Methodology Flaws Autonomous Driving

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