Tesla Ends Cybertruck Production in 2027 to Focus on Cybercab

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms Cybertruck production ends mid-2027 to prioritize Cybercab expansion, citing weak sales and regulatory hurdles. Key details on the timeline and strategy shift.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday, November 6, that the automaker will cease Cybertruck production at its Texas gigafactory around mid-2027. This strategic pivot marks the end of a controversial vehicle program that has struggled to meet initial sales targets and navigate complex regulatory environments.

The decision allows Tesla to reallocate manufacturing capacity toward the Cybercab, a driverless robotaxi that is central to Musk's long-term vision of transforming the company from a traditional car manufacturer into an AI and robotics enterprise.

Also read Tesla to End Cybertruck Production by Mid-2027 to Focus on Robotaxi

Production Timeline and Immediate Shifts

Tesla will add an extra production shift immediately to clear its existing backlog of Cybertruck orders before dismantling the assembly line next year. The company aims to fulfill these commitments prior to the scheduled line shutdown, which is planned for June or July of next year to facilitate the expansion of Cybercab manufacturing.

Elon Musk addressed the situation in a post on X, stating that the current order backlog exceeds what Tesla can produce before the transition. He described the move as the end of an era for the pickup model while emphasizing that the Cybertruck remains the best vehicle the company has ever manufactured.

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Weak Sales Data and Strategic Retreat

The wind-down of Cybertruck production reflects persistently weak sales figures for the futuristic electric pickup truck. According to data from Kelley Blue Book, Tesla sold only 20,237 Cybertrucks in the US last year, representing a 48% decline from the 38,965 units sold in 2024.

These results fall drastically short of the 250,000 annual sales units that Elon Musk predicted at the start of production in 2023. The underperformance has led analysts to view the production halt as a rational business decision, with former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer noting that every rational automotive executive would reach the same conclusion.

Regulatory Hurdles and Design Controversies

The Cybertruck has faced significant challenges since its unveiling in 2019, including harsh criticism of its angular stainless-steel design and safety concerns. The vehicle's unique aesthetic drew mockery from pickup truck enthusiasts and raised alarms among safety experts regarding pedestrian impact regulations in key markets like Europe.

Tesla has issued 11 recalls for the Cybertruck since it began sales in late 2023, addressing issues through both physical repairs and over-the-air software updates. European regulatory approval was deemed impossible due to strict pedestrian protection laws that the vehicle's sharp edges could not satisfy.

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Market Context and Financial Implications

Despite the consumer sales struggles, SpaceX purchased Cybertrucks worth $131 million from Tesla in 2025 at list price, according to its IPO filing. However, this B2B demand was insufficient to offset the broader market rejection, leading to combined market capitalization losses of over $180 billion for Musk's companies in the most recent week.

The strategic shift to the Cybercab underscores Tesla's ambition to dominate the autonomous vehicle sector. The Cybercab features butterfly doors and lacks traditional controls like steering wheels or pedals, representing a fundamental departure from Tesla's existing product lineup and a bet on the future of mobility services.