Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. warns that a soft-stance on China by the president and allies severely stalls the Philippines deterrence efforts built over recent years.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. issued a stern warning on Tuesday regarding the critical importance of a firm national security posture, stating that having a president and allies with a soft-stance on China will never favor the Philippines and will only stall the country's deterrence efforts significantly built in the past years.

Speaking to reporters, Teodoro emphasized that the timeline for strategic progress is unforgiving. He noted that while the exact duration of these geopolitical maneuvers remains uncertain, every day of delay does not favor the nation, even a slow down of our defense build-up is damaging to long-term security goals.

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Strategic Shift Toward External Defense

Building credible deterrence serves as the central focus of the Department of National Defense under Teodoro's leadership. This mission represents a decisive strategic shift away from decades of internal counterinsurgency toward external territorial defense.

The department has operationalized this new direction through the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, commonly referred to as CADC. Rather than waiting for threats to reach Philippine shores, the CADC aims to project power and protect sovereign rights across the entire archipelago and its 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone.

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This defensive posture is particularly critical in the West Philippine Sea, where maritime disputes with Beijing remain a persistent flashpoint. The strategy seeks to ensure that the Philippines can actively monitor and defend its interests far from land-based assets.

Overcoming Past Policy Reversals

Teodoro admitted that achieving this modern security framework was extremely difficult during the previous administration. Former President Rodrigo Duterte's foreign policy pivot from Washington to Beijing created significant headwinds for defense planners attempting to adjust strategic priorities.

When Teodoro first joined the cabinet, he observed that the transition toward assertiveness was hindered by unpreparedness across multiple fronts. The armed forces were not yet configured for this new reality, neither was the public or other agencies ready to support such a dramatic change in national security doctrine.

The legacy of the Duterte era thus presented a complex starting point for the current administration. Realigning military capabilities and public expectations required not only new equipment but also a fundamental shift in how the nation perceives its role in regional security dynamics.

Political Tensions and Foreign Policy Alignment

Despite the government's continued fight for the West Philippine Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award, several politicians have openly given statements seemingly accommodating Beijing. These remarks have drawn sharp criticisms from analysts, fellow lawmakers, and the public who view such tones as counterproductive.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has responded by calling these individual statements regrettable. They reiterated the constitutional fact that the president is the chief architect of foreign policy and that individual officials, agencies, or sectors do not independently determine the direction of the country's international relations.

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This clarification underscores the administration's insistence on a unified diplomatic voice. It serves as a reminder that divergent political voices can undermine the coherence of national deterrence strategies in high-stakes geopolitical environments.

Future Implications for National Security

The ongoing debate highlights the tension between domestic political narratives and international security commitments. As the Philippines seeks to strengthen its position in the South China Sea, internal cohesion regarding China policy remains vital.

Defense officials continue to emphasize that deterrence is not merely about military hardware but also about political will. A fragmented approach, whether from leadership or legislative bodies, risks eroding the credibility of the nation's defensive capabilities.

Looking ahead, the Department of National Defense remains committed to executing the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept. The goal is to ensure that the Philippines can effectively safeguard its territorial integrity against external pressures without compromising its diplomatic standing.

Stakeholders across the political spectrum are now urged to align with this long-term security vision. The consensus is that consistency in foreign policy and defense planning is the only viable path to maintaining peace and sovereignty in the region.