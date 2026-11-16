Teodoro Rejects Trusting China on South China Sea Code of Conduct

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. states he cannot rely on Beijing's good faith regarding the South China Sea Code of Conduct as ASEAN negotiations face stalled progress.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. declared that he refuses to base his national security strategy on trust in Beijing, specifically regarding the proposed Code of Conduct in the South China Sea. During a sit-down interview with reporters and editors at the Inquirer office in Makati City on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the Defense Secretary explicitly articulated his position on the ongoing diplomatic negotiations with China.

Teodoro Defies Trusting Adversary Beijing

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. firmly stated that relying on the good faith of an adversary is not part of his professional duty as the head of the country's defense apparatus. When asked by the media at the Manila Dialogue on the South China Sea whether he trusted Beijing to honor a proposed code of conduct, Teodoro provided a direct and uncompromising answer.

Also read Timeline of Escalating Philippines-China Tensions in the South China Sea

He emphasized that his role requires a strategic approach rather than an optimistic one. If the Defense Secretary were to rely on the good faith of an adversary in his job, Teodoro noted that they might as well find somebody else for the position. This statement underscores the Philippine government's stance that security cannot be predicated on the benevolence of a rival power.

Lazaro Details Negotiation Stagnation

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro provided updates on the status of the negotiations, noting that parties had made substantial progress but remained deeply divided on critical issues. These sticking points include the code's geographic scope, the precise definition of terms, and the crucial question of whether the agreement would be legally binding.

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Lazaro reported that the parties had reached a provisional agreement on approximately 80 percent of the draft text. This figure represents a significant increase from the roughly 50 percent completion rate when the Philippines first assumed the Asean chairmanship. Despite this numerical progress, the unresolved core issues continue to hinder a final settlement.

Batongbacal Predicts Year-End Delays

Maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal assessed that there was a big chance the negotiations over the Code of Conduct would not be concluded this year. He indicated that Manila was pushing to finalize a binding agreement under its leadership, but the persistent obstacles made this goal unlikely to be met before the year's end.

Batongbacal told the same forum that the lack of a finalized South China Sea code under the Philippines' chairship was expected given a series of thorny milestone issues that remain difficult to resolve. He confirmed that even within the different ministries of different countries, officials were aware of this possibility, making the delay not surprising.

ASEAN Faces Persistent Milestone Issues

Batongbacal expects that Asean will continue to try to move the process forward next year, although he warned that the same obstacles will still be there. He specifically pointed to what he calls the milestone issues or threshold issues that are most difficult to resolve as the primary barriers to progress.

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Asean and China originally pledged in 2002 to come up with a Code of Conduct on the South China Sea. This framework seeks to prevent conflict through diplomatic means, but it has remained elusive due to slow progress over the past two decades. The continued stalemate highlights the enduring complexity of maritime disputes in the region and the difficulty of achieving a consensus that satisfies all parties involved.