Teodoro says Philippines not picking fights with China but standing ground in WPS

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the Philippines is not picking fights with China but is standing its ground in the West Philippine Sea, responding to Vice President Sara Duterte's remarks on avoiding confrontation.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the Philippines is not picking fights with China but is standing its ground in defending its rights in the West Philippine Sea.

He made the statement during an ambush interview on Wednesday. Teodoro was responding to Vice President Sara Duterte's recent remarks about avoiding confrontation with China. Duterte had said the country should avoid picking fights considering China's military strength. She made the statement during a gathering with Filipino workers in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Also read Philippines says it is not seeking conflict with China while asserting rights in West Philippine Sea

Teodoro Defends Standing Ground Despite Size Disparity

She said the government or any government official should not pick a fight with any country because bilateral relations are very complicated. In response, Teodoro said, Unang-una, and most importantly, hindi naman tayo nakikipag-away pero naninindigan naman tayo. He explained that while the disparity in size is also a consideration, the country cannot compromise when fighting for the law and the future of future generations.

Teodoro said, I mean, the disparity of size is also a consideration pero kung pinaglalaban natin ay batas at kinabukasan ng ating mga susunod na henerasyon, I think there's no compromise. And I'll stop there. I think the Filipinos know that it is a false choice. He stressed that Filipinos understand the situation.

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Duterte had said, Alam ninyo dapat kasi hindi nakikipag-away ang gobyerno o ang opsiyal ng gobyerno sa kahit na anong bansa dahil napaka-complicated ng relasyon ng dalawang bansa. Hindi lang siya isang bagay lang, maraming aspeto ang relasyon ng Pilipinas sa bawat bansa. She emphasized that bilateral relations involve many aspects. The exchange highlights differing views within the Philippine government on how to handle tensions with China.

Philippines Strengthens Maritime Security With Allies

The Philippines has been asserting its rights in the West Philippine Sea amid ongoing maritime disputes. Chinese vessels have been spotted in the area, with 29 Chinese vessels reported in the past week according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The Philippines is also establishing a defense coordination center with the United States, Japan, and Australia, according to Teodoro. This move is part of efforts to enhance maritime security and regional cooperation.

The defense chief's remarks underscore the country's position of standing its ground without seeking conflict.