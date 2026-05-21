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Tension in Lanao del Norte over registration, commotion involving AFP soldiers

Crime News

Tension in Lanao del Norte over registration, commotion involving AFP soldiers
TensionRegistrationComotion
📆21/05/2026 12:53 pm
📰gmanews
34 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 48% · Publisher: 68%

Information about tension in Lanao del Norte caused by individuals attempting to register even though they allegedly no longer reside in the town. It also details a commotion involving female police officers and AFP soldiers.

"According to the Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office (LDNPPO), tension began when individuals who allegedly no longer reside in the town attempted to register.

'Allegedly, yung iba, hindi nakatira sa barangay, pero taga-doon, ang claim naman ng kabila ay bakit kayo mag-re-register dito na hindi naman kayo taga-dito. Kasi naghahanapbuhay sila sa mga adjacent municipalities.

', LDNPPO PCADU Chief, Lt. Col. Cadapi Dansal, said.

"The commotion reportedly lasted for quite some time since most of those involved were women, and female police officers were not enough. 'Yung AFP personnel, nag-warning para ma-pacify agad nila ang parties na involved sa commotion. ', Dansal added. GMA Regional TV One Mindanao is reaching out to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) for a statement, as of this writing

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gmanews /  🏆 11. in PH

Tension Registration Comotion AFP Lanao Del Norte Women Police Soldiers Commission On Elections

 

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