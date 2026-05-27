Teen with Disabilities Dies in Remote Samboan House Fire

A 15-year-old boy with mental and physical disabilities died after a fire consumed his family's home in a rural Samboan barangay. Authorities cite delayed response due to the area's distance from the main road and late reporting as contributing factors.

A 15-year-old teenager with mental and physical disabilities perished in a house fire that occurred in Sitio Calin-ay, Barangay Poblacion, Samboan City on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2026.

The victim has been identified as Ronel Encio, who also had difficulty walking. His charred remains were recovered by members of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the police. According to FO1 Joseph Marvin Eluna, an investigator from the Samboan Fire Station, the victim was alone at home when the fire broke out around 1:35 p.m. The father, Ronny, had left earlier to work as a helper.

Meanwhile, the mother, Belen, stated that after cooking lunch in their wooden kitchen, she left to look for additional income as a helper for a neighbor.

'He still had a chance to escape if he had not been left alone. They initially believed the fire was caused by a spark that spread to the highly flammable wooden kitchen,' FO1 Eluna explained. The investigator believes the victim attempted to escape but was found dead near the doorway. Several factors hampered the response efforts, including the remote location of the incident, which is about two kilometers from the main road.

Additionally, the fire was not immediately reported; it was only discovered when a resident went to the fire station to report it. By the time the rescue team arrived, the fire had already engulfed the house and the victim could not be saved. The BFP Samboan has declared the incident an accident, with estimated damages reaching around P5,000





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Fire Samboan Teenager Death Disability BFP Delayed Response House Fire Accident

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