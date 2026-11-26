United Steelworkers Local 7619 members strike at Teck headquarters in Vancouver, demanding fair wages and safety deals as Highland Valley Copper mine remains closed for over a month.

Striking workers from Teck Resources Highland Valley Copper operation brought their labor dispute directly to the company's corporate headquarters in downtown Vancouver on Thursday morning. Members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619 traveled from Kamloops, British Columbia, to illuminate the mining giant's offices with light, signaling a renewed push for a collective agreement. This action coincided with the BC Federation of Labour's convention, drawing hundreds of delegates to show solidarity with the more than 1,200 employees currently on strike.

Striking Workers Illuminate Teck Vancouver Headquarters

In the early morning hours, USW Local 7619 members utilized the union's signature bat light tradition to project messages onto the building. The illuminated displays carried the slogans Don't be a Grinch, Teck and Fair Deal Now to the corporate office. Kyle Wolff, president of USW Local 7619, stated that the members want to return to work and provide for their families. He criticized Teck for leaving workers facing uncertainty as the holiday season approaches, urging the company to return to the bargaining table immediately.

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Core Issues Driving Highland Valley Copper Strike Action

The strike, which officially began on October 24, has been ongoing for over a month. The primary focus of the dispute involves workplace health and safety protocols and concerns regarding contracting out of jobs. Workers are also negotiating over severe staffing shortages, recruitment and retention strategies, fair wages, benefits, and pension structures. These issues have created a significant rift between the workforce and Teck Resources, with the union arguing that the current terms are insufficient for the mining sector.

BC Federation of Labour Declares Hot Edict on Mineral Products

Solidarity for the striking workers intensified with the declaration of a hot edict by the BC Federation of Labour on November 6. This decree targeted mineral products and by-products from Highland Valley Copper, encouraging broader labor movement support. At noon, hundreds of union members gathered at Canada Place for a rally before marching through downtown Vancouver. Scott Lunny, the USW Western Canada Director, emphasized that Teck saw the strength of British Columbia's labor movement during these actions.

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Impact on Workers and Scheduled Future Negotiations

With Christmas just weeks away, the economic impact on the 1,200 workers is becoming increasingly acute. The union asserts that these workers are not standing alone, extending support from the picket lines in the Interior to the streets of Vancouver. Lunny stated that the pressure will continue to escalate until a fair deal is secured for the Highland Valley Copper employees. The union's presence at the BCFED convention highlights the political weight behind the strike demands.

United Steelworkers Union Profile and Regional Reach

The USW represents 225,000 members across nearly every economic sector in Canada, making it the largest private-sector union in the country. The organization boasts 850,000 members in total across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Each year, thousands of workers join the USW due to its track record in creating safer workplaces and negotiating better wages and benefits. The current standoff in Kamloops remains a critical test for the union's regional leadership and its ability to deliver tangible results for its mining members.