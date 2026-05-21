TechLife Pad Plus 2 Launched: Empowering Users with More Space and Power

TechLife has launched its latest addition to the Pad series, the TechLife Pad Plus 2, designed to empower users with more space and power to turn everyday moments into bigger ideas. The livestream event featured rising reality show personalities Ashley Sarmiento and Rave Victoria, collectively known as ‘AshRave,’ alongside host and courtside reporter Kyla Kingsu.

TechLife has launched its latest addition to the Pad series, the TechLife Pad Plus 2 , designed to empower users with more space and power to turn everyday moments into bigger ideas.

The livestream event featured rising reality show personalities Ashley Sarmiento and Rave Victoria, collectively known as ‘AshRave,’ alongside host and courtside reporter Kyla Kingsu. The TechLife Pad Plus 2 is positioned as a productivity and entertainment companion, offering an immersive large-screen experience, reliable multitasking performance, and long-lasting battery life in a portable device. The larger screen makes it easier to review documents, take notes, switch between apps, and enjoy movies, games, and other content on a more immersive display.

Users can also stay connected, attend classes, reply to messages, and work from virtually anywhere, even outside Wi-Fi zones thanks to the 18W Fast Charging. More than just a tablet, the TechLife Pad Plus 2 supports ideas in motion throughout the day, giving users a bigger space to learn, create, work, and unwind anytime, anywhere.

Following its official launch, the TechLife Pad Plus 2 is available at an SRP of ₱14,999 and comes with exciting limited-time offers across online and offline channels. Online customers can enjoy up to ₱3,300 OFF through stackable vouchers, bringing the price down to as low as ₱11,699.

Online customers can also receive a FREE TechLife Pad Plus 2 Keyboard Case and a FREE 3-in-1 Multi-Purpose Stylus, while Shopee users can take advantage of SPayLater at 0% interest for up to three months. Meanwhile, in-store customers can pre-order the TechLife Pad Plus 2 at TechLife stores nationwide from May 21 to June 4 to enjoy ₱1,000 OFF and a FREE keyboard case with every purchase





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Techlife Pad Plus 2 Tablet Productivity Entertainment Launch Offers

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