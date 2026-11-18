A wave of technology outages reached the US National Security Agency on Tuesday after disruptions at Microsoft, the FAA, United Airlines, JPMorgan Chase and Apple. The Trump administration said there was no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack.

Technology outages that shut down email for many companies and grounded thousands of flights over the past few days extended to the US National Security Agency on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump's administration downplayed concerns about a broader problem.

NSA Outage Sparks Political Concerns

The NSA said its network experienced a temporary degradation during routine maintenance, but that mission-critical capabilities remained operational. The series of disruptions to critical systems, which also touched the banking system on Monday, prompted even some Trump allies to demand more information. If this is all a coincidence, it is like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world, US Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told reporters.

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Trump earlier played down the incidents, which raised questions of whether the government and private sector had moved too quickly in cutting tech staff. It is like when you are big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen. It is fine, Trump told reporters in Manila, where he was attending meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as national security adviser, acknowledged the incidents were unsettling but said they were completely unrelated. He said there was zero evidence they were caused by nefarious actors. We are not under systemic attack, he told reporters in Manila.

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We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyberhackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind, Rubio added. Technology-related disruptions have hit every weekday since Thursday, when a Microsoft outage disrupted many of its services, including email.

The next day, the Federal Aviation Administration called for a nationwide ground stop that lasted 4-1/2 hours, the longest halt to US air travel since the attacks of September 11, 2001. The spate of outages included a United Airlines technology failure on Monday that delayed about 150 flights on the same day that a JPMorgan Chase software problem disrupted some banking services.

Apple Marsh Confirm Technology Disruptions

On Tuesday, Apple said it was working to restore its systems after an internal update caused an outage that affected customer services including iCloud and Apple Pay. The issue was not caused by a cyberattack, Apple said. Insurance provider Marsh also said on Tuesday its clients reported 105 cyber incidents in the last two weeks of October, more than double the 48 recorded in the final two weeks of May.

Experts worry that AI tools are feeding a surge of cyberactivity, with cybersecurity companies regularly turning up examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once. The recent string of major disruptions across industries highlights how deeply interconnected our digital infrastructure has become, and how a single technical failure or software update can cascade with outsized effects across critical systems, said Cynthia Kaiser, a former senior FBI cyber official and current senior vice president of cybersecurity firm Halcyon's Ransomware Research Center.

Jay Clayton, the US director of national intelligence, attributed the NSA outage to patches deployed for a PHP vulnerability discovered using AI last month, a bug that could let hackers remotely take control of servers. Everybody recognizes it is time to upgrade their systems, and as they upgrade them, they are not coming back as expected in all cases, and in some cases, systems have to hand off to other systems, and those handoffs are not coming back as expected, Clayton told the Claman Countdown program on Fox Business.

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Clayton also said the string of tech outages is likely due to issues emerging from system upgrades. We do not see the indicia of a coordinated cyberattack. And we do not see the indicia of state-sponsored activity here. And we can be fairly confident in that, he said.

AI And System Upgrades Linked To Issues

The NSA and Wall Street executives have told members of Congress the vulnerabilities that needed fixing were identified by artificial intelligence, the Washington Sun reported, citing three sources familiar with the private conversations. The fixes temporarily overwhelmed the systems, the Sun reported. Reuters could not verify the report. At many organizations, both private and government, the outages follow layoffs and, in some cases, explicit warnings about potential disruptions.

At the FAA, which was hit by Elon Musk-driven job cuts after Trump took office last year, Congress warned the agency's sped-up modernization effort was poorly organized and could trigger service outages. United Airlines said last year that AI advances had helped it cut management headcount by 4% and that it planned to cut by an additional 4% this year.

At Microsoft, the email outage came a month after the company said it was offering buyouts to a quarter of its global workforce, a move that follows previous headcount reductions. While there is no evidence job losses at any of these places led to the disruptions, one tech labor organizer said cuts tended to make safety margins thinner.

Workforce Cuts Raise Resilience Concerns

Part of the resilience of a system comes from people who are experienced with a system, said Liz Fong-Jones, who has worked for 20 years on software resilience issues. Democratic US Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island joined in calls for more information from the White House. Just the last few days, America has seen tech glitches all across the board, Reed told reporters.

The president has to get on top of it, explain to the American people what is going on, and do it quickly, and that is a mission that he is not doing at this moment, he said.