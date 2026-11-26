Tec-Do and Tencent Cloud formalize a strategic alliance to integrate large AI models into global marketing workflows, enhancing cloud infrastructure and agent ecosystems.

Tec-Do, a prominent global artificial intelligence marketing technology firm, and Tencent Cloud executed a strategic partnership agreement on November 26. This collaboration aims to deepen cooperation on large AI models, computing resources, cloud infrastructure, Model-as-a-Service, and the Tencent WorkBuddy AI agent ecosystem.

Key Executives Witness Signing Ceremony

Shuhao Li, founder and CEO of Tec-Do, and Dowson Tong, senior executive vice president of Tencent and CEO of the Cloud and Smart Industries Group, officially witnessed the signing event. Tracy Chen, vice president of AI technology at Tec-Do, and Karl Xu, vice president of Tencent Cloud, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

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Other attendees from Tec-Do included Maeve Zhang, vice president of branding and public relations; Junwei Ding, head of Tec-Chi model development; and Shenglong Xiao, director of technical operations. Tencent Cloud representatives present were Liang Chen, general manager of Pan-Internet Industry Solutions, and Jianan Zhao, deputy director of business development for internet companies expanding overseas.

Tec-Chi Models Power Global Marketing

Tec-Do's proprietary Tec-Chi family of specialized multimodal large language models serves as the technical foundation for this alliance. The models power Navos Pro, the company's flagship multi-agent marketing platform, which provides end-to-end marketing support for international expansion. This includes market insights, content generation, ad campaign execution, and performance optimization.

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The partnership leverages Tec-Do's extensive network, which provides access to approximately 7 million media publishers and more than 150 million creators across 200 countries and regions. Tec-Do has helped hundreds of thousands of brands scale growth strategies, maintaining key partnerships with Google, Meta, TikTok, and OpenAI.

Benchmark Successes Drive Innovation

Technical superiority underpins the collaboration, evidenced by recent benchmark achievements. In January 2026, the Tec-Chi-Think-1.0-32B model achieved the highest overall score on SuperCLUE-Mkt, a leading advertising and marketing benchmark. Later that year, Tec-Chi-VL-1.0-27B tied for second overall on SuperCLUE-AdsVU for cross-border marketing video understanding.

These capabilities allow businesses to identify opportunities proactively and deliver measurable results. Shuhao Li emphasized that businesses need useful AI that understands operational workflows. The partnership aims to validate this approach at scale using specialized Tec-Chi models to help brands achieve sustained growth in global markets.

Cloud Infrastructure and Agent Integration

Technical integration is already underway, with Tec-Do's training and inference workloads running entirely on Tencent Cloud. The companies have connected the entire workflow, from compute infrastructure and model fine-tuning platforms to model routing through Tencent Cloud TokenHub.

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This integration extends to the Tencent WorkBuddy ecosystem. In August 2026, the Tec-Do Advertising & Growth Intelligence Skill collection became available in the WorkBuddy Skill Marketplace. This gives businesses on-demand access to specialized marketing intelligence within their daily operations.

Strategic Alignment for Cross-Border Growth

Dowson Tong highlighted the necessity of collaboration between technology platforms and industry partners. He noted that Tec-Do brings industry-leading expertise in AI marketing and extensive hands-on experience. Tencent Cloud will contribute computing resources, cloud infrastructure, and its broader ecosystem to infuse AI into day-to-day business operations.

Tencent Cloud has focused its 2026 partnerships on pairing AI computing infrastructure with industry-specific large AI models. Cross-border business and trade remain a key priority. This focus addresses the complex regulatory requirements and local market adaptations needed for successful international expansion.