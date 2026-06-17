Teammates Deny Hazing Allegations in Ateneo Drowning Tragedy

Two Ateneo Blue Eagles teammates refute claims that Rene Clert Baterbonia was hated or hazed, describing the team-building activity that turned tragic in Dipaculao, Aurora. They recount the events leading to the drowning of Baterbonia and Divine Adili, clarifying that no ankle weights or initiation rites were involved.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 June 2026) - Two teammates of Rene Clert 'Bobet' Baterbonia at the Ateneo de Manila University's Blue Eagles have firmly denied allegations that the team hated or ostracized him.

In a televised interview, Sam Reyes and Kieffer Alas recounted their short but meaningful time with Baterbonia, emphasizing that he was welcomed with open arms. The 18-year-old recruit from Ateneo de Davao University had joined the team for a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, where a tragic drowning incident claimed his life and that of Nigerian teammate Divine Adili on June 8. The team-building was intended to foster closeness and mental toughness, as explained by Coach Tab Baldwin.

The players had meetings beforehand about rip currents and beach safety. Upon arrival, they cleaned the beach, had a dinner where phones were surrendered, and participated in icebreakers. Baterbonia shared a fun fact about 'mukbang,' a Korean term for eating broadcasts. The next morning, they ran four kilometers and had breakfast.

During lunch, a circulating photo showing Baterbonia alone was clarified: the Fil-Ams had moved to make space for him at another table, and it was a simple seating arrangement. The fatal incident occurred during a 'mirroring' exercise where players stood in the water, following the coach's movements. The water rose quickly from thigh to chest level as waves hit. The second and third waves came in rapid succession, creating a strong rip current that swept the swimmers out.

Reyes and Alas, along with others, struggled and nearly drowned. They described the terrifying moments of being pulled under, thinking they would die. Rescue efforts were immediate, but Baterbonia and Adili did not survive. The teammates expressed their grief and emphasized that the activity was not hazing or an initiation, contrary to social media rumors.

They continue to mourn their friends and hope the truth brings closure to the families





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Ateneo Blue Eagles Drowning Team Building Dipaculao Hazing Allegations

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