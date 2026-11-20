Filipino sim-racers Russel Reyes, Michael Velasquez, and Enzo Ison helped Team Philippines claim second place in country standings at the 2026 Toyota GR Asia eSports Championship in Malaysia.

Team Philippines secured second place overall at the 2026 Toyota GR Asia e Sports Championship, finishing behind Indonesia and ahead of Malaysia in the country standings. Filipino veteran sim-racer Russel Reyes also finished on the podium, contributing to a historic showing for the national team.

Championship Venue and Sim Rig Details

The best sim-racers from the national qualifying rounds in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines gathered for this year's Asia Finals, held at JioSpace in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. As with previous years, the races were held on Gran Turismo 7, run on PlayStation 5 consoles. This year's championship also featured upgraded, more advanced sim-rigs, giving competitors a more immersive, realistic racing experience.

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First Race Results at Grand Valley

The first race was at the fictional Grand Valley Circuit, where the sim-racers drove the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept '18. Last year's champion, Indonesia's Andika Rama, took first place followed by Malaysia's Nabil Azlan in second and Singapore's Ar Muhammad Aleef in third. Michael Velasquez led the Filipino contingent with a fifth-place finish, followed closely by Reyes in seventh. Their teammate Enzo Ison was the ninth to cross the line. By the end of race one, Team Philippines was already sitting in third in the country championship.

Second Race at Nürburgring GP Circuit

The second race moved to the Nürburgring GP circuit, featuring the Toyota GR Yaris RZ High Performance '20. Ison started from pole position after an impressive qualifying performance, but two-time champion Rama quickly took the lead on the opening lap. By Lap 7, a three-way battle involving Ison, Reyes, and Malaysia's Taj Aiman caused Ison to drop to sixth place, while Reyes managed to gain positions and eventually cross the finish line in fourth. Velasquez, meanwhile, finished in 11th. Rama continued his dominant run, extending the lead in the individual championship standings.

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Final Race and Individual Podium

The third and last race took place at Japan's iconic Fuji Speedway, where the Super Formula Toyota '23 was chosen to settle the championship. Team Philippines hit the ground running, with Velasquez, Ison, and Reyes starting in second, third, and fifth on the grid, respectively. Reyes gained a position on the opening lap, putting all three Filipinos inside the top four. They maintained their positions until Lap 8, before Ison dropped to sixth on the following lap. Velasquez and Reyes continued to hold second and third, with Reyes eventually overtaking his teammate for second place on Lap 10. He held on to the position until the final lap. However, just meters before the finish line, Singapore's Aleef made a last-minute move to snatch second place.

Rama proved to be the driver to beat, starting from pole position and leading the race from start to finish, ending up with 75 points. He also secured the individual championship title, with Aleef finishing second overall with 52 points. Reyes completed the podium in third place with 43 points. Meanwhile, Ison finished seventh in the individual standings with 29 points, while Velasquez collected 26 points to end the championship in eighth place. Ison received Rookie of the Day honors; a proper recognition for the youngest driver on the grid with a promising performance against some of the region's established sim-racers.

Cash Prizes and Final Standings

In the country standings, Indonesia claimed the overall championship, with the Philippines taking second place and Malaysia completing the top three. For their efforts, Team Philippines took home a $4,500 cash prize, while Reyes also received $3,000 for his third-place finish in the individual championship. It was a strong showing for the Filipino contingent, proving that the country's sim-racing talent can compete with the best in the region. Congratulations to Velasquez, Reyes, and Ison for making the Philippines proud!