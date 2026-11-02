Teachers' Camp Ghost Stories: Witnesses Describe Paranormal Activity

Visitors to Teachers' Camp in Baguio recount terrifying encounters with unexplained figures and cold sensations, drawing attention to the location's paranormal reputation.

Multiple visitors and long-term residents of Teachers' Camp in Baguio have come forward to describe disturbing paranormal encounters, adding to the site's reputation as a location haunted by unexplained entities. These testimonies, shared on the program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho's Gabi ng Lagim XIV, detail specific incidents involving sightings of shadowy figures, physical sensations of being touched, and electronic anomalies that occur within the historic campus grounds.

Quirino Hall Student Encounters

Arjay Leano and Timothy Ada, who attended a national high school student conference at Teachers' Camp in 2019, reported a chilling event that occurred during their seven-day stay. While other participants were engaged in activities, the two students and a video editing companion retreated to their room in Quirino Hall. They were subsequently followed by friends who repeatedly knocked on their door, a noise they chose to ignore.

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After the knocking ceased, Arjay stepped into the hallway to check if his friends were still present, but the corridor appeared completely empty. However, Timothy captured undeniable evidence on his cellphone camera, recording a small, child-like figure rapidly crossing in front of the door. The entity was described as having hair but no visible eyes, standing approximately three feet tall.

Both students emphasized that no children were part of their conference group, ruling out mundane explanations for the sighting. Furthermore, they noted the absence of any footsteps, a significant detail given that the wooden flooring in the building typically produces audible sounds when walked upon.

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Malou Alacquiao's Haunted Experience

Malou Alacquiao, a resident of Teachers' Camp for six years, provided additional accounts of supernatural phenomena, particularly in the area between Benitez Hall and Abada Hall near a large pine tree. She described feeling an unnatural presence in this specific location and reported seeing a woman in white peering through the windows of nearby cottages.

The most frightening incident occurred in 2022, after Alacquiao attended the Panagbenga festival with her children and a friend. As they passed the pine tree, she felt a cold object strike her back, resembling an embrace. Upon turning around, she witnessed a dark, faceless entity approximately four feet tall.

Her companion corroborated the sighting, confirming that they saw the creature following them until they reached the safety of their home. Alacquiao's account highlights the persistent nature of these reported hauntings, which span years and involve multiple witnesses in close proximity.

Security Guard and Driver Testimonies

Rolando Guiyab, a security guard with twelve years of service at the camp, described physical sensations that defy logical explanation during his nighttime patrols. He reported that his body would suddenly feel heavy while walking on the third floor of Roxas Hall, specifically around midnight. He felt an unseen force pulling at him, attempting to prevent him from leaving the area.

Christian Manalastas, a van driver who frequently transports passengers to Baguio, shared a photograph that appeared to show a woman in white looking out from the window of Guest House 10. This visual evidence supports the longstanding rumors of spectral activity within the guest accommodations.

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Another passenger recalled hearing repetitive footsteps on the second floor of Escoda Hall at 2:00 AM, followed by the sound of someone attempting to turn a doorknob. These detailed accounts from security personnel and service workers lend credibility to the claims of paranormal activity, suggesting a pattern of behavior rather than isolated hallucinations.

Investigation by Paranormal Expert

The question of what entities are responsible for these sensations and sightings remains a subject of intense interest for those who frequent Teachers' Camp. The specific locations mentioned, including Roxas Hall and Quirino Hall, have become focal points for believers in the supernatural.

To investigate these claims, paranormal investigator Ed Caluag conducted a formal inquiry into the reported phenomena. His findings were featured in the Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho program, providing a structured examination of the events described by Leano, Ada, Alacquiao, and Guiyab. The investigation aimed to determine whether these experiences could be attributed to natural causes or if they point to a genuine supernatural presence.

The testimonies from Teachers' Camp residents and visitors paint a vivid picture of a location where the boundary between the physical and spiritual worlds appears thin. From the three-foot-tall entity seen on camera to the faceless shadow observed by a long-time resident, these stories continue to captivate the public and draw new visitors seeking to experience the camp's legendary atmosphere firsthand.