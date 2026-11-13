Students, Teachers Protest Pax Silica, Trump Visit in Manila

Student groups staged campus walkouts on Friday to protest US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit for the ASEAN Summit and the America-led Pax Silica initiative, while teachers and students held a separate rally in Quezon City.

Student groups from different universities staged campus walkouts on Friday to protest the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump for the ASEAN 2026 Summit and the America-led Pax Silica initiative.

At the University of the Philippines Diliman, students held a campus walkout and rally during what was called the National Youth Day of Action. In a video report by Ian Cruz from UP Diliman, Kabataan Partylist Representative Renee Co called Trump a rapist, pedophile and warmonger who used the world's resources to pursue war for the benefit of his friends and artificial intelligence industries. Co also slammed alleged plans to set up AI data centers in the Philippines.

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UP Diliman Students Protest Trump And Pax Silica

She said, We don't want to sell the future of the youth. That's why behind me are the Gen Z of the Philippines, who stand in solidarity with the Gen Z of the world. We fight for our future and Donald Trump is not a part of this picture. At Ateneo de Manila University, students and university personnel also staged a walkout, according to student publication The GUIDON.

Many protesters were seen carrying signs to reject the Pax Silica initiative and to protect the environment. Students from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines also held a mass walkout. Bayan Muna Partylist shared that their student chapter had joined the national protest action to reject Trump and Pax Silica. In a Facebook post, Bayan Muna said, Mariing tinutulan ng mga kabataan ang Pax Silica na may kaugnayan sa estratehiya ng US sa critical minerals at semiconductor supply chains.

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Nananawagan ang Iskolar ng Bayan ilantaw sa publiko ang buong nilalaman ng kasunduan at tiyaking mapangangalagaan ang pambansang interes. Several other student groups have announced protest activities later in the day and in the days leading up to the ASEAN Summit. The Pax Silica initiative, which is set for construction in New Clark City in Tarlac, has been the subject of controversy for several months.

Earlier this week, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority reiterated that Pax Silica in New Clark City will be governed by Philippine laws. The BCDA also previously clarified that the Pax Silica hub is not envisioned as a cluster of hyperscale data centers, but as an industrial hub that would include the manufacturing of semiconductors and microchips used in computers, laptops, electric vehicles and other technologies.

Educators Launch Scrap Pax Silica Initiative

Separately, teachers, professors and students gathered on Thursday at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City to condemn and oppose the United States-led Pax Silica initiative. The rallyists also launched the Schools and Colleges Resist the Aggression and Plunder of Pax Silica (Scrap Pax Silica).

Michael Pante, lead initiator, told The Manila Times that Scrap Pax Silica is a unity statement signed by more than 500 education stakeholders, including college deans, faculty regents and union presidents to demonstrate our strong objection to Pax Silica. Among the signatories are 11 deans and directors from different institutes and colleges of the University of the Philippines Diliman as well as UP faculty and students, Ateneo de Manila University and Philippine Normal University.

Pante said teachers' groups such as the Alliance of Concerned Teachers and Manila Public School Teachers Association also signed the statement. Ramon Guillermo, one of Scrap Pax Silica lead initiators, stressed the need for genuine nation development, independent from the US. Guillermo said, The Philippines will just be a pawn of the US technological war with China. Our resources will be siphoned off to create technologies that Filipinos will not directly benefit from.

National industrialization is the only way for the Philippines to escape poverty and its dependence on the US. Ruby Bernardo, ACT head, said teachers and educators must help amplify the call for justice and accountability for the Aetas and farmers being dispossessed because of Pax Silica. Bernardo said, If Pax Silica is truly for the benefit of the Philippines, why must people suffer first?

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Scrap Pax Silica announced that the alliance would join the demonstrations against US President Donald Trump when he arrives in Manila for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit on Nov. 16 to 18. The 1,620 hectares in Capas, Tarlac, chosen as the site for Pax Silica, is part of the ancestral domain of the Aeta Hanguey community. Last July, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority notified the community to leave by December.

Activists Question Transparency Of Pax Silica Agreement

Scrap Pax Silica also questioned the lack of transparency from both the Philippine and US government about the details of the Pax Silica agreement. It said, Up to now, no draft resolution or plan has been released by all parties. The announcement of the Department of Trade and Industry that no Pax Silica agreement signing will be held during the 49th Asean Summit belies the continued opaqueness of the agreement.

On Thursday, about 100 youth advocates staged a protest in front of Trump Tower in Makati City, calling for the deportation of the US president when he arrives for the Asean Summit. Organized by Akbayan Youth, the protesters wore blonde wigs and business suits while carrying the slogan Deport Trump! Akbayan Youth National Chairman Khylla Meneses said the Trump administration had subjected immigrant communities, including Filipinos, in the US to fear and harassment.

Youth Advocates Demand Deportation Of Trump

Meneses said, Under Trump, migrants, people of color and minorities are the first targets of fear, abuse and deportation. If Trump can deport people who have built their lives in America, Filipinos have every right to tell him he is not welcome here.

The group also expressed solidarity with Americans who voted against Republican Party candidates in the recent US midterm elections, saying the results showed that people could oppose a politics built on division, intolerance and attacks on democratic institutions. Meneses said, The consequences of Trump's politics do not stop at America's borders. Filipinos also bear the costs of his racism, militarism and disregard for other countries' rights.

She called for wider protests during Trump's Manila visit, citing concerns over discrimination, armed conflicts and national sovereignty. Meneses said, Every war he stirs up makes fuel and food more expensive for ordinary Filipinos back home. Trump's brand of leadership has no place in our country, and the youth will keep saying so, loud and clear.