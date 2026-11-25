A 34-year-old teacher in Antipolo City faces sexual harassment charges after allegedly offering a 23-year-old nursing student money for sex. The victim documented the interaction, leading to the suspect's arrest.

A high school teacher in Antipolo City, Rizal, has been arrested and faces serious legal charges after allegedly attempting to solicit a sexual act from a student in exchange for cash. The incident, which involved a 34-year-old educator and a 23-year-old nursing student, was captured on video and has sparked immediate public outrage and legal action. The suspect now confronts a formal complaint for sexual harassment under Philippine law.

Video Evidence Captures The Bribe Attempt

The sequence of events was detailed in a report by "24 Oras" journalist EJ Gomez, which aired on a Wednesday. The footage, provided by the victim, clearly shows the 34-year-old male teacher attempting to offer the 23-year-old student P2,000 in exchange for sex. The student, who was initially confused and thought the teacher was offering a motorcycle taxi ride, quickly realized the true nature of his solicitation when he explicitly demanded a "quickie" for the specified amount.

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The victim stated that she immediately rejected the offer and attempted to distance herself from the educator. Despite her refusal, the teacher persisted, allegedly urging her to proceed quickly multiple times. The student managed to record the interaction on her mobile device as the suspect ran away when she began filming. During the chaotic moment, the student chased the suspect, shouting for help while bystanders and motorists intervened to block his escape. Some citizens even physically struck the man as he was detained by the public.

Stakeholder Reactions And Legal Proceedings

Marvin Mero, a member of Barangay Dela Paz's Anti-Crime Unit, reported that the suspect admitted to his actions and apologized to the victim immediately after being caught. However, Mero emphasized that the victim is determined to hold the educator accountable regardless of any apology or attempts to settle the matter privately. The victim explicitly stated that she could not be bought with money and refused to drop the case despite pressure from others.

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The victim expressed frustration with those advising her to drop the complaint, noting that threats about wasted time and money only motivated her to push forward with the legal process. When authorities asked the suspect for identification, he produced his Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) license, which confirmed his identity as a teacher in lower Antipolo. The suspect has since declined to make further public comments, stating that his lawyer will handle any explanations regarding the incident and citing personal grievances as context.

Safe Spaces Act Violations And Implications

The educator faces charges for violating the Safe Spaces Act, also known as Republic Act No. 11313. This legislation defines and penalizes gender-based sexual harassment across various sectors, including public spaces, online platforms, workplaces, and educational institutions. The law is designed to provide a comprehensive framework for addressing harassment that creates a hostile or intimidating environment for victims.

GMA News has not yet received a response from the Department of Education (DepEd) regarding the incident. The potential disciplinary actions against the teacher could range from suspension to permanent removal from the teaching profession, depending on the outcome of the administrative and criminal proceedings. The case highlights the strict enforcement of laws protecting students and women from sexual coercion in public and educational settings.