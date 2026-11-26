TCL CSOT's DTC2026 conference highlights IJP OLED material breakthroughs and ecosystem partnerships with AGC, 3M, Lenovo, and MSI for next-gen displays.

TCL CSOT convened its 2026 Global Display Tech-Ecosystem Conference, designated as DTC2026, under the strategic theme "True Vision, AI in Motion." This event assembled a comprehensive network of global display industry partners to demonstrate significant advancements in materials science, joint technology development, and end-device applications. The conference underscored the critical nature of collaboration among upstream suppliers, panel manufacturers, and end-device partners in transforming individual technological breakthroughs into integrated commercial solutions. IJP OLED technology served as the central focus of TCL CSOT's practice and presentation strategy.

IJP OLED Material Innovations and Supplier Partnerships

At DTC2026, TCL CSOT and its upstream partners presented developments spanning advanced packaging, optical materials, display-driving technologies, and key materials for IJP OLED. Partners included AGC, 3M, Merck, Summer Sprout, NOVATEK, Mitsubishi, SFC, SKMJ, and Idemitsu (IK). These collaborations highlighted how specific material improvements contribute to the broader commercialization of IJP OLED technology by aligning materials development with actual product requirements.

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AGC showcased its TGV Glass Substrates for Advanced Packaging, which feature fine-pitch through-glass vias (TGVs) and high-precision through-glass via fabrication. This technology supports the mass production of 510 × 515 mm large-format glass substrates for advanced packaging applications. Such substrate advancements are essential for scaling up production efficiency and maintaining high precision in next-generation display manufacturing processes.

3M presented several solutions for foldable displays, augmented reality (AR), and automotive applications. These included its Low Modulus Foldable OCA CEF94, Film-based Waveguide AR Glasses Demo, Optical Solution for Auto Under Display Camera, and Light Control Film for Auto OLED Display. The CEF94 material passed bending tests at temperatures as low as -30°C, helping reduce foldable-display creases under low-temperature conditions. This durability improvement addresses a critical pain point in flexible display adoption across extreme environments.

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Merck demonstrated its PB-Lens concept, which uses reactive mesogen (RM) materials and thin-film processing to explore the potential of planar lenses in virtual reality (VR) optical systems. Meanwhile, NOVATEK showcased its NOVA 14" WU + TED display and NOVA Privacy Display. These presentations highlighted advances in display-driving architecture and visual privacy that support lower-power designs and a wider range of end-device applications, expanding the utility of IJP OLED in professional and personal sectors.

Advanced Ink Formulations and Emissive Material Breakthroughs

As IJP OLED advances toward broader commercialization, partners presented key emissive materials and printing inks that form the foundation of high-performance displays. Summer Sprout's Y4 red IJP-ink achieves 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and improves device lifetime by more than 40% compared with the Y3 material system. This significant efficiency gain in color reproduction and longevity directly enhances the value proposition for premium consumer electronics.

Mitsubishi's IJP FLB INK uses solution-processable B Prime materials, increasing device brightness and efficiency (BI) by 10% while maintaining stable lifetime performance. SFC's IJP EML-B INK features BH-BD materials with approximately 50% improved solubility, supporting precision inkjet printing for high-PPI displays. These chemical advancements enable higher resolution and sharper image quality, which are critical for competitive differentiation in the high-end display market.

SKMJ's IJP Blue Dopant delivers approximately 30% longer device lifetime than the Y3 system, while Idemitsu's IJP Blue Host improves Y4 device efficiency by 4% over Y3 through optimized molecular structures and host-guest matching. Together, these developments across red, blue, and host materials strengthen the material foundation for IJP OLED. By bringing upstream materials expertise together with TCL CSOT's panel R&D and manufacturing capabilities, these collaborations help align materials development with actual product requirements.

End-Device Applications with Lenovo and MSI

At DTC2026, TCL CSOT joined Lenovo, MSI, TAL Education Group, and VOYAH to showcase applications across laptops, desktop monitors, gaming handhelds, smart education, and automotive displays. With Lenovo, TCL CSOT presented products across PC and professional display segments, demonstrating the versatility of IJP OLED in high-performance computing environments. These partnerships illustrate the seamless integration of panel technology into consumer-facing devices.

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The Lenovo Legion R9000P 16.0 WQ IJP OLED Display combines a 2560 × 1600 resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate. Its Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement reduces color fringing around text, supporting both clear text and smooth gaming visuals. This specific pixel structure addresses common clarity issues in OLED displays, making them more suitable for mixed-use scenarios involving productivity and high-speed gaming.

The Lenovo Legion Y900 11 features an 11.1-inch 3.8K LTPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering high-resolution visuals and smooth performance to mobile entertainment and content creation. Meanwhile, the ThinkVision P27UL-40, a 27-inch 4K IJP OLED professional monitor, combines a 120Hz refresh rate with high color gamut coverage to support business productivity and professional creative work. These devices highlight the expanding range of form factors supported by the technology.

TCL CSOT and MSI jointly presented devices for gaming and business use. The MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ features an 8-inch 120Hz IPS display with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), helping deliver smoother gaming visuals. The MSI Prestige 14 AI+ uses a 14-inch IJP OLED display, combining wide color gamut coverage with a fast response time for mobile productivity and creative applications. These collaborations emphasize the adaptability of IJP OLED for both niche handheld devices and mainstream ultrabooks.

For desktop users, the MSI PRO MAX OLED 271UPJW12 IJP OLED Display features TCL CSOT's proprietary Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement to improve text clarity and reduce color fringing. It also incorporates MSI OLED Auto Care technology, which uses Dynamic Data Cumulative Compensation (DCC) to perform background OLED maintenance automatically, without interrupting normal use. This feature mitigates burn-in risks, a primary concern for professional users relying on static content on OLED panels.