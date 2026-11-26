TC Energy finalizes the sale of its limited partner interest in Coastal GasLink to CGL First Nations Limited Partnership, a deal supported by federal loan guarantees to benefit 12 Indigenous communities.

TC Energy Corporation has officially closed its agreement with CGL First Nations Limited Partnership, transferring an economic interest in the entity holding its limited partner share of the Coastal GasLink project. This significant transaction marks the second major Indigenous investment involving TC Energy's interest in Coastal GasLink, reinforcing long-standing partnerships with communities along the corridor. The participating Nations will now receive long-term, predictable financial returns from the pipeline infrastructure.

Indigenous Ownership in Coastal GasLink Project

Through this finalized agreement, CGL First Nations Limited Partnership acquired an economic interest in the entity that currently holds TC Energy's limited partner interest in Coastal GasLink. CGL FNLP is an Indigenous-led investment entity representing twelve First Nations situated along the Coastal GasLink corridor. These nations include the Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Kitselas First Nation, Lheidli T'enneh First Nation, Nadleh Whut'en First Nation, Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band, Saik'uz First Nation, Skin Tyee Nation, Stellat'en First Nation, Ts'il Kaz Koh First Nation, Wet'suwet'en First Nation, Witset First Nation, and Yekooche First Nation. The transaction ensures these communities benefit from stable financial returns associated with TC Energy's previously held interest.

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TC Energy and CGL FNLP Leadership Statements

François Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Energy, described the transaction as a demonstration of what becomes possible when Indigenous communities, industry leaders, and governments unite with a shared commitment to creating long-term opportunities. He highlighted that the deal reflects the strength of relationships developed along the Coastal GasLink corridor over more than a decade of collaboration. Poirier emphasized a shared belief that major infrastructure projects should create lasting value for the communities connected to them. Corrina Leween, Director and Executive Committee member of CGL FNLP, called the investment a historic milestone for their Nations. She stated it opens a new chapter in the relationship with Coastal GasLink, reflecting years of work to advance Indigenous participation in major infrastructure projects. Leween noted that this transaction creates a stronger role for their Nations in shaping the economic future of their territories. She also honored the late Niilo Edwards, crediting his vision and leadership for Indigenous economic empowerment for bringing the Nations together around this specific opportunity.

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Government Support and Economic Reconciliation Goals

The transaction was facilitated by a loan guarantee provided under the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, which is administered by the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation. Kristan Straub, President and CEO of the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation, commended TC Energy for working with CGL First Nations Limited Partnership to advance this investment. Straub stated that partnerships like this support a more inclusive approach to infrastructure development while strengthening Indigenous economic self-determination. He added that such collaborations create opportunities for Nations to share in long-term project benefits. The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, stated that projects like Coastal GasLink help Canada strengthen its economic sovereignty and diversify its trade. Hodgson noted that combining Indigenous economic participation with investment certainty drives Canada's next generation of growth and advances reconciliation. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue, described economic reconciliation as ensuring Indigenous communities can own, invest in, and benefit from major projects shaping Canada's future. Champagne explained that this investment supports twelve First Nations in acquiring an interest in one of Canada's most important energy infrastructure projects. He stated that unlocking Indigenous ownership creates opportunities to build long-term wealth and generate sustainable revenues.

Participating Nations and Infrastructure Context

For many participating Nations, this agreement represents the next chapter in a relationship with Coastal GasLink that spans more than a decade. The investment opportunity was made available to all twenty Indigenous communities with existing Coastal GasLink agreements. Participation reflected the independent decisions of each Nation based on its own specific priorities and objectives. This current agreement works in tandem with the related CGL FNLP Pipeline Limited Partnership agreement, involving participating Nations. Together, these two agreements build on years of partnership and create additional opportunities for Indigenous communities to benefit from the long-term financial returns associated with TC Energy's limited partner interest. As the operator and co-owner of Coastal GasLink, TC Energy continues to safely deliver natural gas to the project beneficiaries and the broader market.