Taytay Van Crash Kills Four, Injures Two; Driver Charged with Reckless Imprudence

A delivery van lost control and struck a group of people in Taytay, Rizal, killing four and injuring two others. The driver, who fell asleep, is detained and faces multiple homicide charges.

A tragic accident in Taytay, Rizal, has left a community in mourning after a speeding delivery van plowed into a group of people, killing several and injuring others.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning along a busy street, where four victims were collecting scrap materials near a gutter to sell at a local junk shop. According to Taytay police investigator P/Corporal Mackenray Villarazo, the four were dismantling items at the roadside when a closed van, traveling from Quezon City to deliver products to a grocery store, lost control and struck them.

A fifth person, who was also at the junk shop, managed to escape by jumping out of the way after noticing the truck approaching at high speed. Two additional victims were injured in the crash and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The vehicle also caused significant property damage, hitting a house and two commercial stalls.

Jovito Fernandez, a relative of one of the victims, recounted the horrifying moment: When I heard the crash, I ran outside because I knew my nephew was sitting right here. I rushed over, looked around, and it was too late-they were gone. Fernandez expressed outrage, stating that the incident was completely unacceptable because his nephew was still young and his mother relied on him to support his siblings.

The driver, who refused to give a statement, reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel, leading to the loss of control. He has since apologized for the accident but is now detained at the Taytay Police custodial facility. Authorities have indicated that he will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property. The community is grappling with the sudden loss, with many calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, police continue their investigation to determine if the van had any mechanical issues or if the driver was under any influence. The names of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of their families. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of driver fatigue and the importance of road safety.

Local officials have expressed condolences and pledged support for the affected families, while the junk shop and nearby stalls remain closed as the area is secured for the investigation. The emotional toll on the community is profound, as residents grapple with the sudden violence of the crash that claimed lives and altered others forever. As the legal process unfolds, many hope for justice for the victims and stricter measures to prevent similar accidents





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Taytay Crash Van Accident Reckless Imprudence Multiple Homicide Driver Fatigue

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