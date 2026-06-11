Taylor Swift Attends Game 4 of NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, Possible Wedding Venue

Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, the arena that has been rumored as the possible location for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. She wore a blue T-shirt with "Stevie Knicks" printed in orange lettering and was seated courtside on Wednesday night.

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden , the arena that has gotten a lot of attention recently as the possible location for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce .

Swift wore a blue T-shirt with"Stevie Knicks" printed in orange lettering and was seated courtside on Wednesday night. She attended along with singers Este and Alana Haim, who also had Knicks-related references on their shirts: "Knickole Kidman" and "Knickleback.

" Less than a year after their August engagement announcement, reports of Swift and Kelce's impending nuptials have reached a crescendo. TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six recently started insisting Swift and Kelce will marry at the Garden in early July, despite their close connections to everywhere from Kansas City, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee, to Cleveland and Rhode Island.

Swift and the Haim sisters were among several celebrities in the house, including regulars like Ben Stiller and Spike Lee. Swift and Kelce attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Knicks and Cavaliers, not far from where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is from in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. The Madison Square Garden wedding reports remain unconfirmed, and a spokesperson for Swift has not responded to The Associated Press' requests for comment about the wedding plans.

The arena's calendar of upcoming events lists nothing from June 29-July 6. Swift first performed at Madison Square Garden in 2009, during her"Fearless" tour, and she celebrated her 30th birthday at the arena 10 years later as part of iHeartRadio's"Jingle Ball.

" She has since graduated to larger venues when she swings through the New York area; her Eras tour shows were just across the river at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey





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Taylor Swift NBA Finals Madison Square Garden Travis Kelce Wedding Possible Wedding Venue Knickles Knickole Kidman Knickleback Ben Stiller Spike Lee Kansas City Nashville Cleveland Rhode Island Eastern Conference Finals Stanley Cup Final Fearless Jingle Ball Eras Tour Metlife Stadium

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