Taylor Swift Announces Original Song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Toy Story 5

Taylor Swift reveals she wrote the original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, ending fan speculation. The film releases June 17.

Taylor Swift has officially announced her involvement in the upcoming Disney and Pixar film Toy Story 5 , revealing that she has written an original song titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for the soundtrack.

The singer took to social media on Monday to share the news, writing on X: 'You knew it! My new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 will be yours on June 5th.

' Swift, who has won 14 Grammy awards, expressed her long-standing admiration for the Toy Story franchise, stating that she has 'adored' the characters since the first film debuted in 1995. The announcement puts an end to weeks of speculation among fans, who had noticed clues such as a countdown timer on Swift's website set against a background resembling the wallpaper from the bedroom of Andy, the original film's human protagonist.

Additionally, billboards featuring that same wallpaper pattern along with the initials 'TS'-shared by both Taylor Swift and Toy Story-appeared in major cities across multiple countries late last week, fueling rumors of a collaboration. Toy Story 5, directed by Angus MacLane, is set to be released in theaters worldwide starting June 17.

The plot will reunite beloved characters including Woody the cowboy, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the toy gang as they face a new challenge: survival against competition from modern technology, particularly a tablet device. This theme of analog versus digital is expected to resonate with audiences who have grown up with the franchise, now spanning three decades.

Swift's song is anticipated to be a key emotional component of the film, much like prior Toy Story hits such as 'You've Got a Friend in Me' by Randy Newman. Industry insiders suggest that Swift's involvement could boost the film's appeal to both younger viewers and nostalgic adults, potentially making it one of the highest-grossing releases of the year.

In addition to her professional news, Swift's personal life has also been in the spotlight. The 36-year-old singer is engaged to American football player Travis Kelce, also 36, with their wedding reportedly set to take place in New York City on July 3, according to celebrity media site People. Despite her busy schedule, Swift has consistently found time to contribute to major film projects, having previously written songs for soundtracks such as 'The Hunger Games' and 'Fifty Shades of Grey.

' Her collaboration with Disney and Pixar marks a significant milestone, as it is her first original song for an animated franchise. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full release, with many predicting that 'I Knew It, I Knew You' could become a fan favorite and a potential Oscar contender. The song drops on streaming platforms on June 5, giving audiences a two-week preview before the film's theatrical debut.

As the release date approaches, more details about the film's storyline and Swift's creative process are expected to emerge, building further excitement for what promises to be a standout entry in the Toy Story series





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