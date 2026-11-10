Tatjana Smith Switches International Allegiance From South Africa to Netherlands

Double Olympic champion Tatjana Smith says she is switching from South Africa to the Netherlands, citing financial challenges and stronger high-performance support for her career.

Double Olympic women's swimming gold medallist Tatjana Smith said on Tuesday that she is switching her international allegiance from South Africa to the Netherlands. The 29-year-old swimmer, who holds both South Africa n and Dutch citizenship, made the announcement in Johannesburg, the city where she was born.

Smith said financial challenges and more opportunities for high-performance support triggered the decision. She explained her reasons in a video posted to social media, speaking directly to her followers about the change.

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Smith's Olympic Record Behind the Switch

Smith won the 200 metres breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were delayed one year by the Covid-19 pandemic. She also won the 100 metres breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and she claimed two silver medals in the pool.

Those results make Smith the most decorated South African Olympian. Her achievements were built under the South African flag, which makes her decision to change allegiance a significant moment for the country's swimming community.

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Smith retired after the Paris Games but changed her mind earlier this year. Her renewed ambition is focused on competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Reasons Smith Gives for Changing Nations

Smith told her followers that, as a little girl, her biggest dream was to represent South Africa at the Olympics. She said she was able to live that dream, and that it gave her more than she could ever have imagined.

She framed the move as a way to explore another part of her identity and a heritage she had never experienced through sport. In her own words, the switch also offers greater high-performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career.

Why the Netherlands Offers Smith Greater Support

Smith cited financial challenges as one of the main factors behind the decision, alongside more opportunities for high-performance support. Her statement is the primary public account of her reasons, and it does not include specific financial figures.

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Because her allegiance is changing, Smith's future international results will be recorded under the Netherlands rather than South Africa. Her stated goal of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Games remains the clearest marker of how her new national affiliation will shape her career.

Her announcement shows how dual citizens can weigh heritage, funding and training resources when choosing which flag to compete under. Smith's own explanation directly links those considerations to her financial situation and her access to high-performance support.