President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. treated US President Donald Trump and his delegation to a late-night Jollibee snack, highlighting the Filipino chain's popularity and its rivalry with KFC.

After a long workday, many people, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., appreciate comfort food, with Jollibee representing Filipino identity, especially abroad. During a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, Marcos highlighted Jollibee's popularity and had snacks delivered to provide Trump with a taste of Manila.

After a long and hard day at work, many people look forward to a good meal, preferably comfort food. In the Philippines, that arguably equates to home-grown Jollibee, which has become synonymous to Filipino identity, especially abroad. In his opening remarks during his bilateral meeting with Trump on Wednesday, November 18, Marcos acknowledged the US leader's tight schedule in the Philippines.

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Trump arrived late Tuesday afternoon, November 17, and headed straight to the Philippine International Convention Center to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit. Marcos said he delivered a late-night Jollibee snack to Trump and his team after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-US Special Summit on Tuesday evening. He wanted Trump to get a taste of the Philippines before they both leave for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in China.

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Marcos Shares Jollibee Snacks With Trump

"Since you're strapped for time, I thought the taste of Manila might be good," Marcos told Trump. "So last night, I asked my staff to have some Jollibee delivered as a late-night snack for you and your delegation. I think they gave you the - Jollibee is a very, very popular chain," he added.

"Your schedule has been packed to the hilt, which is not exactly a surprise because we know how hard you work," Marcos told Trump. The Philippine leader said this was why he decided to at least give Trump and his delegation a "taste of Manila" and had Jollibee snacks delivered to them.

"Jollibee is a very very popular chain, and one of their main products is fried chicken, and we are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity," Marcos said. Marcos also highlighted that the fast-food chain has been growing exponentially, even surpassing the American fast-food chain KFC. To which Trump responded, saying, "Fantastic!

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" "You have been working very hard, Mr. President…. So just think of it as providing extra energy for all the work that you have to do, that you have done, and continue to do, and that is in front of you," Marcos said. Marcos expressed optimism that Trump and the rest of the US delegation were able to enjoy the meal, joking that it was meant to provide "extra energy" for the rigorous diplomatic schedule ahead of them.

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Diplomacy via Jollibee is nothing new. In July, Marcos and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney paid a visit to a Jollibee store in Vancouver following their bilateral meeting. Jollibee mascot, wearing a barong, made an appearance at the International Media Center.

Jollibee Expands International Presence

"Its establishment in Australia will answer the diaspora's calls to make home-style Filipino dishes more accessible and provide an opportunity for Australians to experience Filipino cuisine and culture firsthand," according to a news release from Albanese's website. Philippine News