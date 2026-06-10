Tarragona to Celebrate 60th Anniversary with Mass Wedding for 60 Couples

Tarragona's 60th founding anniversary will feature a mass wedding for 60 couples as part of the Ka'aNiYogan Festival, with cash and gifts from the mayor.

The Municipality of Tarragona , Davao Oriental, is set to celebrate its 60th Founding Anniversary with a series of meaningful events, the highlight of which is the Kasalan ng Bayan 2026, a mass wedding ceremony for 60 couples scheduled on June 14.

Mayor Art Benjie Kaka Bulaong announced that this initiative is part of the town's founding anniversary and the inaugural Ka'aNiYogan Festival, a week-long celebration highlighting the local culture, heritage, and community spirit. The mayor emphasized that the number 60 was chosen deliberately to symbolize the six decades of the town's existence, making the event a fitting tribute to the resilience and unity of the Tarragonans.

Mayor Bulaong has personally prepared generous gifts for the newlywed couples, including a cash assistance of P10,000, a professional photoshoot to capture their special day, and a wedding cake to add a sweet touch to the celebration. These gifts are part of the local government's effort to make the moment extra special for the couples, especially those who may not have had the means to afford a traditional wedding.

The Kasalan ng Bayan 2026 is one of the mayor's flagship programs aimed at providing accessible and meaningful services to his constituents, reflecting his commitment to inclusive governance and community welfare. In addition to the mass wedding, the anniversary celebration also features the first Ka'aNiYogan Festival, which showcases the town's agricultural products, particularly the coconut and other local crops, as well as traditional dances, music, and food. The festival serves as a platform to promote Tarragona's identity and economic development.

Days before the anniversary, Mayor Bulaong also launched a crisis intervention program that provides cash relief assistance to vulnerable sectors, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and indigent families. This initiative demonstrates the local government's proactive approach to addressing the needs of its people, especially during challenging times. The mayor reiterated that the entire celebration is dedicated to the people of Tarragona, who are the heart and soul of the town's progress and prosperity.

Tarragona, a coastal municipality in the province of Davao Oriental, was established on June 14, 1966, and has since grown into a thriving community known for its natural beauty and resilient population. The 60th anniversary marks a significant milestone, and the local government has planned a series of activities that not only celebrate the past but also inspire hope for the future.

The Kasalan ng Bayan, in particular, is a testament to the town's commitment to strengthening family ties and promoting social harmony. With the support of the municipal government, the 60 couples will begin their married life with a solid foundation of community backing and financial assistance. The event is expected to draw participation from residents and visitors alike, fostering a sense of unity and shared celebration.

As Tarragona looks forward to the next 60 years, the values of service, compassion, and togetherness remain at the core of its journey





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Tarragona Anniversary Mass Wedding Kasalan Ng Bayan Ka'aniyogan Festival

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