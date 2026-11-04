Target Pro by Watsons Launches Femtech Lab Scalp Care Line

Target Pro by Watsons marks its tenth anniversary with the launch of Femtech Lab, a new science-backed scalp care line developed using Japanese innovation and AI technology.

Target Pro by Watsons celebrated its tenth anniversary in SM Makati by introducing Femtech Lab, a new hair care brand focused on scalp health. The event highlighted the growing consumer demand for targeted, science-backed beauty solutions derived from Japanese innovation. This launch marks a significant expansion of the Target Pro portfolio into specialized scalp and hair wellness.

Femtech Lab Addresses Scalp Health Needs

Femtech Lab positions the scalp as a critical area requiring dedicated care, comparable to facial skincare routines. The brand utilizes AI-powered screening technology and laboratory expertise to address women's specific health and beauty needs. Formulations are designed to manage four distinct scalp types: dry, oily, thinning-prone, and sensitive. This approach acknowledges that hormonal shifts and environmental factors significantly impact scalp and hair vitality.

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Flagship Products and Clinical Efficacy

The Femtech Lab collection features four primary products priced between P899 and P1,199. The Anti-Hair Fall Root Balance Scalp Serum costs P1,199 and contains ScalpZen and Prunizen ingredients. Clinical testing demonstrates that this serum reduces hair fall and scalp sebum while improving hair density within four weeks. Consumers seeking growth promotion and graying solutions can use the Anti-Hair Fall Root Renew Scalp Serum, also priced at P1,199. This product uses Baicapil and Kerascalp to deliver visible results after twelve weeks of consistent application.

Shampoo and Conditioner Formulations

The Anti-Hair Fall & Clarifying Shampoo is available for P899 and features salicylic acid, panthenol, and niacinamide. These ingredients provide long-lasting oil control and help improve overall hair volume through a rebalancing formula. Complementing the shampoo is the Anti-Hair Breakage & Shining Conditioner, which retails for P899. This conditioner strengthens hair from root to tip while increasing moisture, smoothness, and shine. It enhances scalp comfort and protects against breakage caused by daily stressors.

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Evolution of Target Pro Strategy

This launch represents the natural evolution of Target Pro by Watsons' mission to provide comprehensive skin and beauty care. The brand recognizes that targeted solutions must extend beyond facial aesthetics to include scalp wellness. Japanese science-led technology remains central to developing these reliable formulations. The strategy focuses on nourishing the scalp to ensure healthier hair outcomes rather than addressing surface-level symptoms alone.

Nationwide Availability and Future Outlook

Consumers can purchase Femtech Lab products at Watsons branches nationwide and through the Watsons mobile application. The brand continues to address evolving beauty needs through scientific research and dermatological studies. This expansion reflects a commitment to providing effective, laboratory-tested solutions for postpartum hair loss and stress-induced concerns. The anniversary celebration underscores the brand's ability to adapt to discerning consumer preferences for precision-based personal care.