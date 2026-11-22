Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian's Tara Trabaho G! caravan successfully placed 230 jobseekers in Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City, exceeding DOLE targets with 10,821 vacancies available.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian's Office, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and three local government units, successfully concluded a three-day job fair caravan from November 18 to November 20. The initiative, known as Tara Trabaho G!, brought over 10,000 job vacancies to Lapu-Lapu City, Carcar City, and Cebu City, resulting in the immediate employment of 230 jobseekers.

Tara Trabaho G! Exceeds Hiring Targets

The program surpassed the DOLE target of a 20 percent hired-on-the-spot rate, demonstrating strong alignment between employers and qualified candidates seeking work in Central Visayas. DOLE 7 Director Emmanuel Ferrer highlighted that the agency actively encouraged employers to recruit qualified applicants immediately to help reduce unemployment rates in the region.

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This strategy was implemented to ease the burden on the unemployed population in the area. Ferrer stated that the goal was to facilitate immediate hiring during registration to provide quick relief for jobseekers. The success of this approach was evident in the high volume of on-the-spot hires across all three venues.

Employment Breakdown by Location

The first leg of the caravan was hosted by Lapu-Lapu City at The Outlets on November 18, attracting 692 applicants. Among the 307 individuals who sought local employment, 72 received immediate job offers, representing a 23.5 percent hiring rate for that specific segment.

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Carcar City hosted the second leg at its city gymnasium on November 19, where 430 applicants registered. The event saw a significant spike in immediate hires, with 108 of the 229 local jobseekers employed on the spot. This accounted for approximately 47 percent of the local applicants, marking a highly successful recruitment drive.

Robinsons Galleria Cebu hosted the final leg on November 20, recording 208 applicants in total. Fifty of the 144 local jobseekers secured immediate employment, equivalent to about 34.7 percent. For this specific location, 15 local employers offered 2,091 vacancies, while two overseas recruitment agencies listed another 1,072 positions.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Sector Distribution

The job fair featured 70 employers offering a total of 10,821 positions, including 5,576 local jobs from 57 companies and 5,245 overseas openings from 13 recruitment agencies. DOLE 7 Director Emmanuel Ferrer noted that participating companies mainly represented the manufacturing, business process outsourcing, and manpower services sectors.

Paiqah Gaid, head of Constituent Services at Gatchalian's office, explained that the senator launched the caravan to help graduates transition from education to employment. She emphasized that the initiative aims to give jobseekers access to immediate opportunities rather than prolonged waiting periods. Gaid noted that the Cebu City leg marked the program's 50th job fair for the year.

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Future Job Fair Schedule

The initiative has helped around 4,000 applicants secure jobs nationwide through previous iterations of the program. Paiqah Gaid stated that Gatchalian's office plans to organize 20 additional job fairs before the year ends to maintain momentum in connecting workers with employers.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Ferrer announced that the next mega job fair would take place in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on November 28. DOLE 7 continues to work with the Public Employment Service Offices of participating local government units to help applicants navigate the recruitment process effectively.