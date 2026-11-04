Tanauan Student Denies Role in Threatening Facebook Post Against School

A Grade 10 student in Tanauan City denies involvement in a threatening Facebook post against Tanauan City Integrated High School, claiming identity theft. Police continue investigation into the Oct 23 incident.

A Grade 10 student residing in Barangay Janopol Oriental has issued a formal denial regarding her alleged involvement in a threatening social media message directed at the student body and faculty of Tanauan City Integrated High School. The minor, previously identified as a person of interest by local law enforcement, asserted through her parents that her identity was misused without her knowledge or consent to create a fake online presence.

Identity Theft Claims and Police Response

The student firmly rejected allegations that she authored or posted the threatening content on Facebook. She stated that an unknown individual created a Facebook account utilizing her name, personal photograph, and other identifying details without her permission. This denial comes in direct response to an investigation launched after Tanauan City Community Police Station received a report on October 23 concerning the suspicious activity.

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Tanauan City Police initiated inquiries with students, teachers, and school administrators to trace the source of the online threat. Their investigation led them to the Grade 10 student living in Barangay Janopol Oriental. Authorities are currently working to verify the authenticity of the student's claims and determine if her personal data was deliberately harvested to implicate her in the cyber incident.

The Threatening Post and School Reaction

The controversy stems from a post published on the Facebook page "TANAUAN BATANGAS-JOB HIRING" on October 23. The message, which appeared to be posted from an account bearing the student's name, allegedly contained threats to stab individuals associated with Tanauan City Integrated High School later that same day. School Principal Purification Legaspi Agquiz reported the disturbing content to local police after a teacher brought it to the attention of school officials.

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Despite the severity of the alleged threats, the administration of Tanauan City Integrated High School decided against declaring a suspension of classes. Instead, school authorities chose to maintain normal academic schedules while significantly tightening campus security measures to ensure the safety of the students and staff during the ongoing investigation.

Ongoing Investigation and Next Steps

Law enforcement officials from the Tanauan City Community Police Station are continuing their probe to identify the actual person responsible for creating the Facebook account and publishing the threatening message. Investigators aim to establish the true ownership of the digital platform used in the incident and confirm whether the minor was indeed a victim of identity misuse.

As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on validating the student's assertion that she had no part in making such threats against her fellow students and personnel. Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the suspect or the method used to access the victim's personal information. The case highlights growing concerns regarding digital identity security and the potential for malicious actors to exploit social media platforms to intimidate educational communities.