Talisay Mayor Samsam Gullas clarifies that Talisay owns no land in SRP. Cebu City retains full ownership of the 300-hectare project. Details on the economic corridor plan.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony V. Gullas Jr. recently clarified statements regarding the South Road Properties, addressing widespread confusion about land ownership. The clarification came after social media reactions demanded corrections to reports suggesting Talisay claims parts of the reclaimed area. Mayor Samsam emphasized that Talisay does not own any square meter of the SRP, which is fully managed by Cebu City. This distinction is critical for understanding the boundaries between the neighboring local government units.

SRP Land Ownership Belongs to Cebu City

The former Cebu City administrator Nigel Paul C. Villarete publicly demanded a correction from news media after reports appeared to suggest otherwise. Villarete stated that the entire South Road Properties project is owned and managed by Cebu City. He insisted that not a single square meter of the reclaimed land belongs to Talisay City. The outrage on social media stemmed from suspicion that the Talisay administration was attempting to usurp the SRP brand. Some commentators feared that a claim to parts of the property was being revived through ambiguous language.

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Clarification of the Economic Corridor Plan

During the Talisay City Second Business Summit and Trade Expo, Mayor Gullas announced plans to transform the city side of the corridor. He described an economic corridor expanding beyond gas stations to include restaurants and coffee shops. However, he was referring to the Cebu South Coastal Road, known as CSCR. This national road traverses the SRP and connects Cebu City to Talisay and the rest of southern Cebu. The mayor meant the CSCR corridor, not the SRP land itself, which remains under Cebu City jurisdiction. Popular usage often conflates the road with the land, leading to misinterpretations.

Historical Claims by Former Mayor Eddie Gullas

Confusion persists due to past statements by former Mayor Eddie Gullas, Gerald Anthony V. Gullas Jr.'s grandfather. Eddie Gullas, who served as Talisay mayor from 2016 to 2019, publicly claimed that Talisay owns part of SRP. He passed away on November 6, 2025, at the age of 95. Despite these assertions, no claim has ever been filed in court by the Talisay government. The official account Eddiegul acknowledged Cebu City's ownership while disputing the extent of encroachment. They alleged that more than fifty hectares were encroached upon by Cebu City. However, these claims remain unlitigated and unsupported by legal records.

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Financing and Project Background

The South Road Properties project was initiated by the Regional Development Council Central Visayas. Civil works began in 1997, and the project was completed in 2004. It was financed by a Japan International Cooperation Agency loan of twelve point thirty-five billion yen. This amount is approximately equivalent to four point six five billion Philippine pesos. The loan was provided through the Land Bank of the Philippines with a twenty-seven-year term. Cebu City fully paid the last amortization of this loan in August 2022. The repayment was completed during the term of former Mayor Mike Rama.

Debating the Project's Originator

Disputes also exist regarding who is credited with the project. Former Mayor Eddie Gullas disputed the credit given to Tomas Osmeña. He stated that the project was not Osmeña's brainchild but part of a Regional Development Council investment program. Eddie Gullas served as Cebu governor and RDC chairman from 1976 to 1986. He made this clarification at a press conference on May 23, 2010, at the University of the Visayas. The controversy highlights the importance of precise terminology in public discourse. Ambiguous names can lead to significant confusion about legal ownership and administrative boundaries.