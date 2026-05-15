Taiwan Smart Healthcare Development: Integrating Electronic Medical Records & Promoting AI-Driven Care

Taiwan has established a comprehensive governance framework to advance the development of clinical AI and has successfully promoted the adoption of AI-based risk prediction in chronic disease management, providing personalized care to physicians and patients.

We are promoting the integration of electronic medical records across more than 400 hospitals nationwide as the world confronts the challenges of population aging and healthcare workforce shortages.

By integrating big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies, the system aims to improve healthcare quality and efficiency while moving toward a new healthcare model centered on holistic, person-centered care. Taiwan benefits from both a robust ICT industry and the foundation of its National Health Insurance (NHI) system, which has accumulated high-quality healthcare data over time and laid a critical foundation for smart healthcare development.

Building on this, we have introduced a national digital health platform known as the ‘3-3-3 Framework,’ integrating three major health spaces, three key health data standards, and three National AI governance centers to establish a comprehensive digital health infrastructure. Under this framework, we are promoting the integration of electronic medical records across more than 400 hospitals nationwide and adopting international standards such as Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) to ensure cross-institutional interoperability.

Within a Zero Trust cybersecurity framework, healthcare data can be securely shared and effectively utilized





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Taiwan Electronic Medical Records Electronic Health Records Artificial Intelligence NHI System National Health Insurance Zero Trust Cybersecurity My Health Bank My Health Dashboard Gateway To Healthcare Innovation Patient Safety Holistic Care AI Governance

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