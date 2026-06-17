Taiwan's Foreign Minister Describes China's Pressure Tactics as 'The New Normal'

Taiwan's foreign minister has criticized China's attempts to exert pressure on other countries to limit Taiwan's access to international events, saying it has become 'the new normal'. The comments come after Taiwanese delegates were detained in Kenya and denied access to an ocean conference, reportedly due to Chinese pressure on the organizers.

Taiwan 's foreign minister, Lin Chia-Lung, has described China 's attempts to exert pressure or influence on other countries to limit Taiwan 's access to international events as 'the new normal'.

The statement comes after Taiwanese delegates were detained in Kenya and denied access to an ocean conference, reportedly due to Chinese pressure on the organizers. This is the latest incident in a campaign by Beijing to pressure other countries to limit the access of Taiwanese officials or delegates to various events.

In recent months, China has ramped up its efforts, with Taiwan's president, in April, postponing a planned visit to the African nation of Eswatini after three countries withdrew permission for him to fly over their territories after pressure from China. He eventually arrived in the African nation days later, on a plane chartered by Eswatini's king.

The latest incident involved two Taiwanese delegates to the international Our Ocean Conference being held in Mombasa, who were denied access on the grounds that their Taiwanese passports were not recognized. Their passports and mobile phones were confiscated and they were detained for more than 20 hours before being allowed to leave the country. The rest of the Taiwanese delegation withdrew from the conference after the incident.

Kenya defended its decision to deny access to the Taiwanese nationals, citing its recognition of 'only one China'. Lin criticized Kenya for its 'unilateral distortion and unwarranted expansion of their so-called 'One China' interpretation', referring to Beijing's claims over Taiwan. China has long tried to limit Taiwan's representation in international bodies, including the World Health Organization and its governing body, the World Health Assembly.

At the Olympic Games, Taiwan is forced to participate under the name 'Chinese Taipei' due to Beijing's pressure. Lin said China is increasingly pressuring other countries to exclude Taiwan, especially when it comes to developing and emerging economies that are under Beijing's economic sway.

'Some Global South countries are manipulated by the Chinese government in every way,' Lin said. 'Some democratic countries are trying to fight against it. ' Kenya is hosting the annual oceans conference, which focuses on addressing critical ocean issues, including climate change, biodiversity and pollution. Hundreds of delegates from Africa, the U.S., the European Union and climate-vulnerable Caribbean and Pacific island nations are taking part in the conference.

Organizers have sought to position Africa - which is hosting the event for the first time - as a driving force in global ocean governance. China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949, when the Communist Party rose to power in Beijing following a civil war. Defeated Nationalist Party forces fled to Taiwan, which later transitioned from martial law to multiparty democracy.

For decades, China has seen Taiwan as its own territory and said the island must come under its control, even under the use of force if necessary





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