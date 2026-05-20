Taiwan President Lai Says China's Actions Undermine Peace, Taiwan's Future Can Only Be Decided By People, China Reiterates Unwavering Determination To Reunify

President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, on Wednesday raised concerns about China's interference in regional peace and stability, expressing the need to maintain integrity in his country's stance. China, on the other hand, remains steadfast in its aim of reunifying with Taiwan, dismissing peaceful reunification models and accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of chaos breeding in the region.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Wednesday that if he had the opportunity to speak to US President Donald Trump he would express his concerns regarding China 's undermining of peace and stability in the region, and reiterate that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country.

Dismissing China's warnings about separatism, Lai emphasized that Taiwan's future can only be decided by its people and not external forces. China, on the other hand, has reaffirmed its unwavering determination to reunify with Taiwan by force, dismissing peaceful reunification efforts and accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of being the source of chaos in the region.

Taiwan reported a rise in Chinese activities around the island, leading to a rare decision to publish pictures of a Chinese fighter jet and a warship, which a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office described as a necessary and just action to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity





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Taiwan China US Peace Separatism Reunification Taiwan Strait Indo-Pacific Region Military Presence Chinese Military Exercises Pacifist Reunification Model

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