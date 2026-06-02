Taiwan Demonstrates Robot Dogs for Reconnaissance and Firepower

Taiwan has been modernizing its armed forces to deter China, with a focus on drones. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology demonstrated three versions of a robot dog built by Ghost Robotics, a US military supplier. The institute has mounted its own technology on the robots for reconnaissance, surveillance, and firepower, with the latter including a gun on its back.

Democratically governed Taiwan has been modernizing its armed forces to deter China , with a focus on drones. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology demonstrated three versions of a robot dog built by Ghost Robotics , a US military supplier.

The institute has mounted its own technology on the robots for reconnaissance, surveillance, and firepower, with the latter including a gun on its back. The military has expressed a need for such equipment, though no formal order has been placed. Taiwan claims a part of the South China Sea, while China claims a large part of it. Taiwan has complained of increasing Chinese coast guard patrols and drones near the Pratas Islands, which it controls





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Taiwan China Robot Dogs Ghost Robotics South China Sea

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