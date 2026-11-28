Chiang Wan-an secures a second term as Taipei Mayor, defeating DPP candidate Puma Shen in a competitive local election that highlights shifting political dynamics in Taiwan.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an successfully secured re-election on Saturday during a highly competitive local voting process that drew intense scrutiny across the island. The victory comes after a nail-biting contest against Democratic Progressive Party challenger Puma Shen, ending a campaign that tested the durability of the Kuomintang stronghold in the capital.

Chiang Defeats Shen in Competitive Taipei Race

Chiang Wan-an, a 47-year-old politician rising within the Kuomintang party, won the mayoralty against 44-year-old Shen, who sought to break a nearly 30-year streak of KMT leadership in Taipei. The result preserves the traditional political alignment of northern Taiwan, which includes Taipei and neighboring cities like New Taipei and Taoyuan. While Chiang won easily four years ago, this cycle presented a significantly more difficult challenge for the incumbent.

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Shen, a criminologist and former civil defense activist, entered the race with little prior election experience and low public recognition. Despite these disadvantages, his innovative social media strategy and stump presence generated a frenzy of support among voters dissatisfied with traditional politics. Voter surveys in the weeks preceding the election indicated that Shen was closing the gap, with some polls even showing him slightly ahead of the KMT candidate.

Shen Concedes Defeat After Innovative Campaign

Less than four hours after polling stations closed, Shen addressed thousands of supporters to concede defeat. His campaign had been notable for its direct critique of Chinese interference operations against Taiwan, positioning him as a staunch defender of the island's democratic institutions. China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory and has previously threatened the use of force to annex the region.

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Albert Tzeng, a former KMT adviser, attributed the victory to Chiang's ability to mobilize the city's more senior and conservative demographic. Tzeng noted that these voters were often underestimated in pre-election polls due to their reluctance to openly express political preferences. The mobilization of this group was largely driven by a reaction to the aggressive presence of Shen's campaign rather than traditional KMT organizational efforts.

Local Impact and Future Political Implications

Taiwan conducts local elections every four years, determining approximately 11,000 positions across its 22 cities and counties. Candidates campaigned intensively on issues ranging from urban renewal and childcare to transportation, engaging voters through night market selfies and talk show appearances. The government had previously warned of cognitive warfare and transnational repression tactics employed by China to influence the outcome.

Campaign supporter Chris Hsing, a 50-year-old professional in the production industry, expressed initial anxiety over Shen's surge in popularity but ultimately affirmed trust in Chiang's track record. Hsing stated that Taipei voters recognized the mayor's contributions and desired to continue his work for the community, highlighting the personal connection many voters felt with the incumbent.

KMT Seeks Presidential Momentum in 2028

The Kuomintang defended 14 city and county seats won in the previous 2022 elections, while President Lai Ching-te's DPP aimed to expand its five existing seats. The results provide a psychological boost for the KMT as it prepares for the 2028 presidential cycle, where it hopes to reclaim the presidency from the DPP, which has held the office for the past 10 years.

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Despite the KMT's success, analysts caution that local election outcomes are not reliable predictors of national voting behavior. Historical data has repeatedly shown that results in municipal contests can diverge sharply from presidential trends. Nevertheless, Shen's performance suggests a viable political future within the DPP, demonstrating his broad appeal across different voter segments in Taiwan.