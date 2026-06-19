Tab Baldwin Testifies in CIDG Probe Over Deaths of Two Ateneo Athletes

Resigned Ateneo basketball coach Tab Baldwin and other officials appeared before the PNP-CIDG to give statements regarding the deaths of two student-athletes during a team-building activity. Investigators noted inconsistencies between player and coach accounts and are examining possible institutional accountability, with a full report expected soon.

Resigned Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball head coach Tab Baldwin appeared before the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( PNP-CIDG ) on Friday, June 19, 2026, as authorities continue their investigation into the deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla stated that Baldwin, along with members of the coaching staff and university officials, provided investigators with their accounts of the incident as part of the ongoing fact-finding inquiry.

"The coaches arrived here, Tab Baldwin, Dean Castanos, Em Fernandez and other officials. Our fact-finding continues. They gave their narration of events," Remulla said. The CIDG has been conducting interviews since June 15 with current and former Ateneo players, coaches, and training staff who participated in or were involved in the "boot camp" where the tragedy occurred.

According to Remulla, investigators have noted discrepancies between the statements of players and those of the coaching staff, although he stressed that no conclusions have been reached as the investigation remains ongoing.

"There are some inconsistencies between what the players said and what the coaches said but we are not finished yet," he stated. Remulla explained that the differing accounts may be partly attributed to the positions of those who witnessed the incident.

"In the heat of the moment, the players' account differs from the coaches' account because their vantage point is different. The players were in the water, the coaches were on the shore," he clarified. Authorities are currently gathering and comparing testimonies to establish a clearer picture of the events that led to the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili.

The DILG chief said investigators are carefully assessing which details from witness statements align with available evidence and are working toward a comprehensive report that could take another week to complete. He added that investigators are also examining the possible accountability of the institution and other individuals involved.

"We need to determine the culpability of the institution as well, so we need a full investigation," he emphasized. Remulla underscored the importance of Baldwin's testimony, describing the former Ateneo mentor as a key figure in the team's operations.

"He is material as the head coach, head of management. He makes 90 percent of the executive decisions, so his testimony is very important," he noted. Despite Baldwin's central role, Remulla said it is still too early to determine whether any violations may have been committed. Investigators are also reviewing drone footage that may help establish the sequence of events during the rescue efforts.

Remulla said Baldwin attempted to deploy a drone during the emergency, while a separate drone was reportedly operated by the resort after the incident. He said Baldwin had instructed an assistant coach to retrieve the drone and attempted to operate it while rescue efforts were underway.

Meanwhile, Ateneo University President Fr. Roberto "Bobby" Yap was unable to appear before investigators on Friday due to the university's graduation ceremonies, according to Remulla.

However, the university official has been subpoenaed and is expected to appear before the CIDG next week





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Tab Baldwin Ateneo De Manila University PNP-CIDG Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Dipaculao Aurora Juanito Victor Remulla Team Building Tragedy Drone Footage Investigation

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