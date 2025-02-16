Taal Volcano Erupts, Generating Ash Plume

Taal Volcano in the Philippines experienced a four-minute phreatic eruption on Sunday, prompting a reminder from authorities for the public to remain vigilant and avoid the volcano's danger zone.

MANILA, Philippines — A four-minute phreatic eruption at Taal Volcano in Batangas province was recorded on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcano logy and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The minor burst occurred at 8:20 a.m., which generated a 900-meter plume that drifted westwards, Phivolcs said. Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol said that it was the second minor phreatic eruption since February 15, 2025.

Alert Level 1 prevails, which means the volcano is in an abnormal condition with low-level unrest. \ A phreatic eruption happens when water comes into contact with hot volcanic materials (either rocks or gases), producing steam and ash, and sometimes fragmented volcanic materials. Meanwhile, a phreatomagmatic eruption occurs when magma interacts with water, causing explosive events that produce a mix of steam, ash, and fragmented volcanic materials. \The agency reminded the public anew to stay away from the volcano's permanent danger zone, which is the whole of Taal Volcano Island, because another eruption can take place anytime





