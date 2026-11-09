SWS Survey Shows Declining Interest in ICC Duterte Trial in September 2026

Social Weather Survey data reveals only 55 percent of Filipinos followed the ICC motion regarding Rodrigo Duterte, with confidence in fair trial outcomes remaining stable at +16 in September 2026.

A Social Weather Survey conducted between September 21 and 27, 2026, indicates that public attention regarding the International Criminal Court proceedings against former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has significantly waned. Only 55 percent of adult Filipinos reported following news about the latest legal developments, marking a distinct drop from previous quarters. This period coincided with reports concerning a motion filed by former president Duterte's lead counsel Peter Haynes, which challenged the prosecution's charges.

Declining Public Interest in Legal Proceedings

The national survey found that the 55 percent figure represents a steady decline in awareness compared to earlier dates in the year. In June 2026, 72 percent of respondents followed updates on the case, while 75 percent did so in March 2026. Even earlier, 80 percent of adults tracked the news in November 2025 when the former president was detained and hearings were postponed. The decrease suggests that as the legal process continues without immediate high-profile verdicts, the general public's engagement has faded.

Also read Duterte influence remains strong among young voters — survey

Breaking down the intensity of this attention reveals further detail about how Filipinos are consuming information about the International Criminal Court. Among the 55 percent who followed the reports in September 2026, only 8 percent tracked the news very closely. An additional 25 percent followed the stories somewhat closely, while 21 percent paid just a little attention. Conversely, 28 percent of respondents stated they did not follow the reports at all, a figure that has risen from 14 percent in November 2025.

Interestingly, the survey noted that 17 percent of respondents only heard about the motion during their interview. This figure has doubled from previous quarters, where only 6 percent in November 2025 and 8 percent in March and June 2026 reported similar levels of awareness. The motion in question, filed on August 31, 2026, argued by Peter Haynes that the charges were framed too vaguely. His team contended this imprecision violated former president Duterte's right to be fully informed of the specific accusations before a trial begins.

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Assessing Confidence in Court Fairness

Despite the drop in news consumption, confidence in the ability of the International Criminal Court to conduct a fair trial remains relatively stable among those who are aware of the proceedings. At least 41 percent of respondents expressed much confidence in a fair trial, while 26 percent expressed little confidence. This results in a net confidence score of +16, calculated by subtracting the percentage of little confidence from much confidence.

This net score of +16 is similar to the +17 recorded in June 2026, when 44 percent had much confidence and 27 percent had little. It is higher than the +11 score from March 2026, which reflected concerns during the confirmation of charges hearings held on February 23-27, 2026. However, it is lower than the +22 score from November 2025 and the +21 score from September 2025, indicating a gradual erosion of initial optimism.

When looking specifically at trust in the institution itself rather than the upcoming trial, the data shows a net trust rating of +10 among the 93 percent of the public aware of the ICC. This includes 39 percent with much trust and 30 percent with little trust. The breakdown reveals that 11 percent have very much trust and 28 percent have somewhat much trust. Meanwhile, 18 percent have somewhat little trust and 12 percent have very little trust, leaving 28 percent undecided.

Regional and Educational Disparities in Engagement

Interest in the Peter Haynes motion and the broader ICC case varies significantly across different regions of the Philippines. Residents of Metro Manila showed the highest level of engagement, with 61 percent following the reports. Balance Luzon followed at 56 percent, the Visayas at 55 percent, and Mindanao at the lowest point of 50 percent. These geographic differences highlight how urban centers may remain more connected to international legal news than rural or isolated regions.

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Education level also plays a substantial role in how closely Filipinos follow the legal maneuvers involving former president Rodrigo Duterte. The percentage of those following the reports rose with educational attainment. Only 38 percent of non-elementary graduates followed the news, compared to 48 percent of elementary graduates. Among junior high school graduates, 56 percent followed the updates, rising to 63 percent for those with some senior high school or college education.

At the highest level of education, 66 percent of college graduates tracked the reports closely. This trend correlates with confidence levels in the fairness of the trial. Net confidence that the ICC will conduct a fair trial was highest in Balance Luzon at +21, followed by Mindanao at +17. Metro Manila had a net confidence of +9, while the Visayas lagged at +6. By education, net confidence was lowest among college graduates at +10, despite their higher awareness, suggesting that more educated respondents may be more critical or skeptical of the institution.

The Third Quarter 2026 Social Weather Survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults aged 18 and above. The sample included 600 respondents in Balance Luzon and 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. The sampling error margins are ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent for the specific regions. The survey items were non-commissioned and released as a public service initiative by the Social Weather Survey.