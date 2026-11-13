Marcos administration net satisfaction rating falls to -4 in September 2026 SWS survey

The Marcos administration's net satisfaction rating dropped to -4 in September 2026, down from +1 in June, according to SWS. It is the second-lowest rating of the administration and declines were recorded across all 19 performance subjects.

Filipino adults gave the national government a net satisfaction rating of -4 in September 2026, down from the previous survey, according to results released by the Social Weather Stations ( SWS) on Friday.

Although SWS classified the -4 rating as neutral, it represented a five-point decline from the +1 recorded in June 2026. This makes it the second-lowest net satisfaction rating of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.'s administration. The latest survey was conducted from September 21 to 27, 2026.

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Thirty-eight percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied, 18% were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, and 42% were dissatisfied with the general performance of the current National Administration, for a net satisfaction rating of -4, SWS said. SWS said net satisfaction ratings declined across all 19 performance subjects compared with the previous surveys.

National Administration Education And Housing Performance Ratings

The National Administration's net satisfaction rating was very good on providing the youth with basic education in public elementary and high schools (+61) and improving the quality of children's education (+50), the survey said. It was good on helping the poor (+42, correctly rounded), implementing housing programs for the poor (+40), creating policies that will generate job opportunities (+40), helping victims of disasters (+36, correctly rounded), and developing science and technology (+30, correctly rounded), it added.

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The national government received moderate ratings for ensuring food safety, providing an efficient transportation system, and defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea. Meanwhile, the administration received poor ratings for generating solutions to rising oil prices, ensuring that oil companies do not take advantage of price increases (-25), and fighting crimes that victimize ordinary citizens. It was rated bad for eradicating graft and corruption in government and fighting inflation.

Typhoon Preparedness And Regional Satisfaction Decline Trends

Compared to November 2025, when they were last surveyed, net satisfaction fell by 23 points for being prepared for strong typhoons, from moderate +28 to neutral +5, and by 14 points for helping victims of disasters, from very good +50 to good +36, SWS said. The administration recorded its highest net satisfaction rating in Balance Luzon at neutral +7, followed by the Visayas at neutral -2, Mindanao at poor -17, and Metro Manila at poor -21.

Compared to June 2026, net satisfaction with the National Administration fell by 10 points in Metro Manila, from poor -11 to poor -21. It fell by 7 points in the Visayas, from neutral +5 to neutral -2, and by 6 points in Balance Luzon, from moderate +13 to neutral +7. It stayed at poor -17 in Mindanao, SWS said.

Demographic And Age Group Satisfaction Rating Variations

The administration also recorded declines in net satisfaction ratings among 18- to 24-year-olds (+13 to -13), college graduates (-10 to -25), those with some senior high school through some college (+4 to -16), men (-3 to -6), and women (+6 to -1). The net satisfaction rating improved but remained poor among those aged 35 to 44, rising by four points from -15 to -11.

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Meanwhile, it remained moderate among adults aged 55 and above, edging up by one point from +17 to +18.