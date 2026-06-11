Sweden's Right-of-Center Government Drops Controversial Plan to Lower Age of Criminal Responsibility

Sweden's Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer announced that the right-of-center government will drop its controversial plan to cut the age of criminal responsibility to 13-years-old from the current 15-years-old. The government will instead introduce new legislation that will set a lower limit of 14-years-old.

STOCKHOLM — Sweden 's right-of-center government will drop its controversial plan to cut the age of criminal responsibility to 13-years-old from the current 15-years-old, it said on Thursday.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said there was not enough support in parliament for the measure and that the government instead would introduce new legislation that will set a lower limit of 14-years-old. Sweden has seen a surge in gang crime over the last twenty years with the number of shootings now among the highest in Europe.

The government has overhauled the criminal justice system, giving the police more power and introducing tougher sentences, but has struggled to stop gangs recruiting ever younger children to carry out violent crimes. More than 50 children under 15 faced court last year suspected of murder or attempted murder, Mr. Strommer said. Until now, children who commit violent crimes have been put into youth homes, but that system is widely seen as having failed.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child recommends that the age of criminal responsibility should be 14 at the lowest, which is the average across the European Union. The UNHCR says fewer people displaced worldwide in 2025 but the long-term refugee crisis persists





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Sweden Right-Of-Center Government Controversial Plan Age Of Criminal Responsibility 13-Years-Old 15-Years-Old 14-Years-Old Criminal Justice System Police Power Tougher Sentences Gang Crime Shooting Europe UN Committee On The Rights Of The Child UNHCR Displaced Worldwide Long-Term Refugee Crisis

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