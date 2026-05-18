Swatch and Audemars Piguet Launch Royal Pop Collection - Date, Price Points, and Availability

The Royal Pop Collection by Swatch and Audemars Piguet, launched on May 16, 2026, features eight pocket watches with bold colors and pop art designs, each with Sistem51, Swatch's signature self-winding mechanical movement made with only 51 parts and made of bioceramic, a composite material combining zirconium oxide ceramic powder and biosourced material from castor oil. The collection comes in two price points and two Savonnette-style pieces, and it is only available in two Swatch outlets in the Philippines.

The Royal Pop Collection , consisting of eight bold-colored and pop art-inspired pocket watches , was launched by Audemars Piguet and Swatch on May 16, 2026. The collection merges the avant-garde design of Audemars Piguet 's iconic Royal Oak with Swatch 's vibrant Pop line from the '1980s.

Each timepiece features Sistem51, Swatch's signature self-winding mechanical movement made with only 51 parts and is made with bioceramic, a composite material combining zirconium oxide ceramic powder and biosourced material from castor oil. The Royal Pop Collection comes in two price points and two Savonnette-style pieces. It is only available in two Swatch outlets, Greenbelt 5 in Makati and Alabang, in the Philippines.

Swatch has previously collaborated with artists and museums, while Audemars Piguet is a celebrated Swiss luxury watchmaker known for its Royal Oak collection





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Royal Pop Collection Audemars Piguet Swatch Pocket Watches Bioceramic

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