Svitolina beats Sabalenka in three sets to reach WTA Finals semifinals

Elina Svitolina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the WTA Finals semifinals in Indian Wells, where she will face Linda Noskova. Mirra Andreeva also advanced with a win over Diana Shnaider.

Elina Svitolina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California. Svitolina will face Linda Noskova on Saturday for a place in the final.

Svitolina Defeats Sabalenka To Reach Semifinals

The match concluded round robin play at the season-ending tournament. Svitolina, the 2018 WTA Finals champion, broke Sabalenka six times and sealed the win with a forehand winner on her fourth match point. She improved to 2-6 in career meetings against Sabalenka, earning her first victory over the Belarusian in more than six years. After being broken to start the third set, Svitolina won six straight games to close out the match.

Also read Pegula Beats Noskova at WTA Finals, Eliminating Gauff

Sabalenka saved three match points in the final game, but Svitolina responded with two aces before hitting the decisive forehand winner. It was a bit of a roller-coaster match, Svitolina told reporters. I played well in the first set but lost a little bit of rhythm. She played well in the second and served much better.

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I was really happy with the way I could come back in the third after losing the first game. She also said, It was an extremely tough match, especially mentally. I was just trying to play one point at a time and find my game, find the fighting spirit until the end. She gave me a few chances here and there so I could find my shots.

Svitolina again did not shake hands with Sabalenka after the match, maintaining her policy of not doing so with Russian and Belarusian players following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian veteran continues her campaign for a second WTA Finals crown to go with the one she won in 2018. Sabalenka, the world number two, won the Brisbane International in January and then Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March to complete the Sunshine Double.

Sabalenka Struggles With Errors In Defeat

But she did not claim another title after that and finished the year without a Grand Slam title, losing in the finals of both the Australian and US Opens. She also surrendered the world number one ranking to Elena Rybakina at the US Open. Sabalenka had entered the season finale among the favourites after Rybakina withdrew on the eve of the tournament because of illness. Her first-serve struggles and 35 unforced errors proved too much to overcome against Svitolina.

After an error-strewn first set, Sabalenka steadied in the second, racing to a 5-1 lead. Broken as she served for the set, she held on to force the third and looked on the ascendant when she broke again for a 1-0 lead, but the errors piled up again. Earlier on Friday, French Open champion Mirra Andreeva capped an unbeaten run through the group stage with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Diana Shnaider.

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Andreeva Advances After Straight Sets Win

Andreeva, a tournament debutant, needed just 56 minutes to beat Shnaider, a late replacement for ailing Karolina Muchova. Shnaider, Andreeva's friend and doubles partner, replaced Muchova, who withdrew before the final day of round-robin matches with a gastrointestinal illness. The 19-year-old Russian, ranked third in the world, has won all three of her matches in straight sets and had already secured her place in the semifinals as a group winner before facing Shnaider.

Andreeva next faces fifth-ranked American Jessica Pegula on Saturday. She will be playing Pegula for the first time just a week after Pegula was caught by a practice court microphone describing Andreeva as a diva. Pegula, who was unaware that the microphone could pick up her comments, quickly apologized and said Andreeva had taken the controversy in stride. She was totally fine, and she was like I'm a diva, Pegula said.

Like she embraces it, and so it was kind of funny. The WTA apologized over the incident in which microphones installed to pick up general court sounds for a WTA livestream recorded conversation between Pegula and her coach. Pegula said she knew the incident would hang over their match. The storyline writes itself, she said.

Tournament Location Changes Due To Geopolitical Issues

I think it maybe gets fans interested ... whatever works. We're all good, but if it gets people to watch I think it's fine. The eight-day, $10 million tournament was moved from Riyadh to Indian Wells Tennis Garden due to the US-Israeli war on Iran. The event will be played in Charlotte starting next year.