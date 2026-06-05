SVD Denies Allegations Against Fr. Villanueva, Initiates Legal Action Over False Senate Testimony

The Society of the Divine Word (SVD) has categorically denied allegations that its member, Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, received money from ex-lawmaker Zaldy Co, as claimed by an alleged ex-Marines during a Senate flood control probe. The congregation asserts no SVD church exists along Mindanao Avenue, where the supposed transaction occurred, and has launched legal action against those spreading falsehoods.

The Society of the Divine Word ( SVD ), a religious congregation, has initiated legal action in response to false allegations made against one of its members, Fr.

Flaviano Antonio Villanueva, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee known for his work with families of extra-judicial killings (EJK) victims. The claims surfaced during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on flood control projects, where an alleged former Marine testified that he delivered money to Villanueva at a church along Mindanao Avenue. The SVD community issued a strong denial, stating the accusations are categorically false and that legal proceedings are underway to hold accountable those responsible for bearing false witness.

The congregation highlighted that no SVD parish, church, or ministry center exists along Mindanao Avenue, making the witness's description geographically impossible. They emphasized the importance of accuracy, responsibility, and charity in public discourse, urging the public to seek truth and reject disinformation. The diocese reiterated its commitment to upholding truth and called for vigilance against misleading claims





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SVD Fr. Flaviano Villanueva Senate Blue Ribbon Committee False Allegations Legal Action Disinformation Ramon Magsaysay Award Extra-Judicial Killings Mindanao Avenue Philippine Marines

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