Suzuki e-Vitara Launched in the Philippines, Priced at P2,020,000

The Suzuki e-Vitara is the Japanese brand's first battery electric vehicle, launched at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show. It features an aggressive front fascia, a 'Metal Beast' design language, and a range of 475km. The e-Vitara is priced at P2,020,000 and will be offered in a single variant.

The Suzuki e-Vitara is the Japanese brand's first shot at building a BEV after plenty of mild-hybrid offerings in its lineup. After plenty of waiting since its global reveal back in 2024, Suzuki finally launched it at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show .

The e-Vitara represents the brand's commitment to sustainable mobility while staying true to its heritage of creating smart, reliable, and practical vehicles for everyday driving. The e-Vitara is priced at P2,020,000, making it the top of the brand's price stack by a significant margin. It will be offered in a single variant, and its exterior features an aggressive front fascia with a 'Metal Beast' design language.

The e-Vitara measures 4,275mm long, 1,800mm wide, and 1,635mm tall, and its color options will be revealed soon. The powertrain specs of the e-Vitara include a 61kWh LFP battery mated to an electric motor rated at 172hp and 193Nm of torque, which nets about 475km of range. In real-world testing, the e-Vitara recorded efficiency numbers of 87.22km/Lge or 9.8km/kWh.

The interior of the e-Vitara is identical to the Toyota Urban Cruiser's cabin, featuring soft-touch materials, customizable ambient lighting, and three-tone leather seats. The e-Vitara also comes equipped with Suzuki Safety Sense, a full load of airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and a premium six-speaker sound system





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Suzuki E-Vitara Battery Electric Vehicle Philippine International Motor Show Priced At P2 020 000 Range Of 475Km

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