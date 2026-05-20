Suzi and Iya on 'Mars' and their podcast

This article discusses the relationship between Suzi and Iya, and their experience on the show 'Mars'. It also mentions their podcast 'Kami Ang Inyong Mga...' and their shared history on the show.

Tito Boy asked Suzi on his show 'Fast Talk with Boy Abunda' if she was okay with Iya joining the show after seven years. Suzi admitted she was holding back the truth.

She said she was sad that she wasn't part of the move to GMA7, and she would have loved to join Camille and Iya. She explained that she and Camille were the original Mars, and it would have been amazing if they were all together. Camille agreed, saying it was like two shows after the move to GMA, and then Mars again. Suzi assured Iya that she had no ill feelings towards her.

She said she felt bad about the move, but she wanted Iya to feel comfortable. Suzi explained that she wanted Iya to feel comfortable, and that she would have been happy if it had been anyone else. She then revealed that she had talked to the bosses about the possibility of doing the show with Suzi.

Iya shared that she was also hoping to do the show with Suzi, and that she had asked the bosses if they were sure they didn't want to do it with two. The three hosts, Camille, Iya, and Suzi, are now together on the podcast 'Kami Ang Inyong Mga...

' which is a podcast about the show 'Mars' from 2012 to 2019. The show was hosted by Camille and Suzi, and it was later renamed 'Mars Pa More' and hosted by Camille, Iya, and Kuya Kim Atienza, which ended in 2022





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Suzi Iya Mars GMA Podcast Camille Tito Boy Fast Talk With Boy Abunda

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