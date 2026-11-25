Suzuki previews the Ignis electric vehicle featuring a 26kWh battery and 90hp motor. This subcompact EV targets European urban markets with a mid-2027 release date.

Suzuki Motor Corporation has officially previewed its newest electric vehicle, the Suzuki Ignis, marking a significant milestone as the Japanese manufacturer's first entry into the compact electric vehicle segment. While the automotive industry often categorizes such vehicles as compact crossovers, the Suzuki Ignis is technically classified as a subcompact or micro-crossover, distinguishing it from larger competitors in the global market.

Suzuki Ignis Dimensions and Design Features

The specific dimensions of the Suzuki Ignis mirror those of the smaller S-Presso model, measuring 3,570mm in length, 1,565mm in width, and 1,635mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,460mm. However, the Ignis features a ground clearance of 150mm, which is slightly lower than the 180mm clearance listed for the S-Presso, indicating a subtle shift in chassis dynamics despite the similar footprint. The exterior design retains the boxy proportions and friendly-looking LED lights characteristic of Suzuki's urban-friendly aesthetic, while the interior cabin features a continuous rounded line from the dashboard to the doors to envelop passengers.

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Electric Motor and Battery Specifications

Propelling the new Suzuki Ignis is a newly developed electric motor connected to a 26kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery pack. This fully electric powertrain delivers 90hp of power and 133Nm of torque, providing sufficient performance for urban commuting environments. Although Suzuki has not yet revealed the exact driving range or charging specifications, the vehicle is designed for urban areas in Europe, leading to the presumption that it will support CCS2 charging standards for practical daily use.

Interior Cabin and Infotainment Layout

Inside the cabin, the design philosophy focuses on creating a sense of assurance and comfort for occupants through utilitarian features. The dashboard is paired with a wide infotainment display to keep connectivity central to the driving experience, while the cabin layout includes utilitarian trays with cup holders to maximize storage convenience. Suzuki stated that the keywords guiding the design team were smart, iconic, and cozy, aiming to create an interior that feels inviting and functional for city dwellers who prioritize practicality over luxury.

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European Market Launch and Pricing Details

The Suzuki Ignis electric vehicle is scheduled for release in Europe and other select markets starting mid-2027, according to current manufacturer timelines. Official pricing has not yet been disclosed by Suzuki, meaning potential buyers must wait for the vehicle's official launch to determine the final cost. This timeline allows Suzuki to prepare its dealership networks and marketing strategies for the European electric vehicle market, where competition is intensifying among established and new manufacturers alike.

Market Positioning and Future Outlook

Industry observers note that the Ignis effectively functions as an electric version of the S-Presso, leveraging Suzuki's reputation for building reliable, efficient city cars. The move to electrify this specific model line suggests Suzuki is testing the waters for more widespread electric adoption in subcompact segments. As the launch date approaches, details regarding battery efficiency and real-world range will likely become available, providing clearer insights into how the Suzuki Ignis will compete with other micro-crossovers in the evolving electric vehicle landscape.