SUV Flees After Hitting Police Motorcycle on SLEX; Fake Plate Suspected

A police officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision on the South Luzon Expressway. The suspect vehicle, an SUV, used a possibly fake license plate and fled the scene. Authorities are investigating with the help of dashcam and RFID records.

A traffic incident involving a police officer and a hit-and-run driver has sparked an investigation in the Philippines. According to authorities, the collision occurred on the South Luzon Expressway ( SLEX ) in San Pedro, Laguna.

Patrolman Jeric Aya-ay was on his way to report for duty when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) abruptly entered his lane and sideswiped his motorcycle. The impact caused both the officer and his motorcycle to fall and roll several times on the highway. While Patrolman Aya-ay sustained only minor injuries, the driver of the SUV fled the scene at high speed, as captured by dashcam footage.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety and accountability, especially given the vehicle's apparent use of a fake or unregistered license plate. Highway Patrol Group (HPG) director Police Brigadier General Rommel Batangan provided updates during a press briefing, noting that a license plate was visible on the SUV but that no official records matched it. This suggests the vehicle may have been using a fake plate number, complicating efforts to identify the responsible driver.

Authorities are now working with SLEX management to secure additional evidence, including RFID records and other surveillance footage from the expressway. The investigation aims to trace the SUV's movements and pinpoint the driver's identity. Once identified, the driver could face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property, underscoring the legal consequences of hit-and-run offenses. The case highlights broader issues of traffic enforcement and the prevalence of unauthorized or fraudulent vehicle registrations in the country.

Dashcam evidence, while helpful, often requires supplementary data to establish a solid case, especially when suspects attempt to evade detection. Law enforcement agencies are urging witnesses to come forward and reminding the public of the importance of responsible driving and proper vehicle documentation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by motorists, including police officers, on busy highways and the urgent need for stricter measures against traffic violators who flee accident scenes





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Hit-And-Run SLEX Fake License Plate Police Officer Traffic Accident

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