SUV Driver in SLEX Hit-and-Run Surrenders to Authorities

The suspect in a South Luzon Expressway hit-and-run that injured a police officer surrenders; PNP-HPG recovers vehicle, recommends license revocation, and prepares charges.

The driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run incident along the South Luzon Expressway ( SLEX ) on June 6 has surrendered to authorities, the Philippine National Police - Highway Patrol Group (HPG) said Wednesday.

In a press conference, HPG chief Police Brigadier General Rommel Batangan identified the SUV driver, who is known only by the alias "Man.

" According to Batangan, after the suspect surrendered, he was taken to the HPG headquarters for necessary documentation as part of the ongoing investigation. The HPG disclosed that its joint intelligence-driven and backtracking operations, carried out from June 6 to June 9, led to the suspect's surrender. The hit-and-run incident had occurred along SLEX and resulted in physical injuries to an HPG personnel.

During separate intelligence and backtracking operations, authorities also recovered the involved SUV from a repair shop in Antipolo City. The vehicle was immediately placed under HPG custody for proper documentation and evidentiary purposes. The PNP-HPG has also sent a formal letter to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) recommending the revocation of the suspect's driver's license and the imposition of alarm status on the vehicle involved, pending the completion of the investigation and legal proceedings.

Charges of abandonment of one's own victim and reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property are being prepared against the suspect





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Hit-And-Run SLEX PNP-HPG Surrender SUV Reckless Imprudence

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