Sustainable Tourism: Redeveloped Iloilo Public Markets Now Major Tourist Attractions

Two public markets in Iloilo City, now transformed into SM mall components, have undergone a significant revival thanks to a P2-billion PPP. Their clean and family-oriented atmosphere has made them major tourist destinations, attracting local and foreign tourists daily.

Tourism. The SM Iloilo Central Market (left) and the SM Iloilo Terminal Market are now major tourist destinations in Iloilo City . The redeveloped Iloilo Central Market and Iloilo Terminal Market , both with SM mall components, now serve as the 'new face' for the 'City of Love' NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Two Ilolio City public markets with SM mall components that were redeveloped via a P2-billion public-private partnership ( PPP ) have boosted Iloilo City ’s 'City of Love' tourism.

Their distasteful market conditions prompted former Iloilo City mayor Jerry Treñas to have a P2-billion PPP with SM Prime for the sake of the two historical and cultural heritage public markets in the city. Whereas the city spent nothing on these two market redevelopments, Treñas had been heavily criticized for entering into a PPP. Now, Treñas' persistence to pursue such PPP has borne fruits.

Both the Iloilo Central Market and the Iloilo Terminal Market now boast respective three-storey structures, each with a mall component. But what makes this PPP also unique is that the lessee must prioritize Ilonggo investors as tenants at the mall section of the Iloilo Central Market





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Iloilo City Central Market Terminal Market Tourist Attractions Sustainable Tourism PPP

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